Honda engines, like airplanes in Mexico

Honda engines went like airplanes in the 2021 F1 Mexican GP. Three of the four Japanese power units finished in the first four positions, including a victory for Max Verstappen and a podium for Sergio Pérez. They go with everything for the titles.



When we say ‘like airplanes’ it is almost literal, since Honda benefited from their knowledge in aviation to advance with their Formula 1 power unit … and precisely in Mexico, where altitude plays a fundamental role, they have been very strong.



It is true that yesterday Mercedes gave the bell and seemed to have been playing with Red Bull during the free practice sessions, but today it has been shown that the RB16B had an extra point of pace over the W12 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Max Verstappen, after a meteoric start and a spectacular first corner, overtook the two Mercedes and found no rival throughout the race. The Dutchman set a very high pace and, without hesitation, took his 19th F1 win.

Sergio Pérez also wanted to join the party and has even ‘harassed’ Lewis Hamilton in the final stages of the race, but finally he had to settle for a third place that has served him to be the first Mexican driver to get on the podium in his house.

But we can’t forget about AlphaTauri and especially a Pierre Gasly who has had a surprisingly high pace on this circuit. The Frenchman has been ahead of the Ferraris at all times and has finished in a fourth position that tastes of glory in the World Cup – they are now tied on points with Alpine.

In other words, the three Honda engines that have been able to run under normal conditions today – Tsunoda was suspended and dropped out on the first lap – have finished in the top four, which is a great boost for the Japanese brand when there are only four Grand Prix to go. to end the season.

It must also be said that Red Bull has always done well in Mexico because the altitude makes downforce play a crucial role, but it is very remarkable that the Honda power units have done so well at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

After this great performance, Verstappen has the World Cup on track and both Red Bull and AlphaTauri have closed the gap with their rivals in the constructors’ competition. Honda engines ‘fly’… and at the end of this year they will say goodbye to F1. Life things.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard