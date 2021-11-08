Hirving Lozano: Napoli put his leadership at risk and worried his followers

Hirving Lozano was a substitute in Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona in which he put the leadership in Serie A at risk.

November 07, 2021 8:37 p.m.

Hirving Lozano started Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona on the substitute bench, where the southern Italian team put their leadership in Serie A at risk once the result was consummated.

The team that Luciano Spalletti coaches added a new draw in his campaign on his way to obtain the Scudetto prior to meeting his escort in the Derby from Milan, so victory was necessary.

Once the draw was consummated in both the Neapolitans’ meeting and also between the Neroazzurros and the Rossoneros, Hirving Lozano could breathe calmly when he saw that he managed to maintain the leadership in the championship, although with the same points as Inter.

For his part, Hirving Lozano entered in the 62nd minute to try to add danger to Luciano Spalletti’s attack front, but failed to exceed expectations with any score or assist.

Now, the Mexican striker must go to concentration with the Mexican National Team to make himself available to Gerardo Martino and face the following international commitments.

For its part, the Aztec team will have the presence of Chucky in the matches against the United States and Canada with the aim of winning a place among those classified for the next 2022 World Cup.