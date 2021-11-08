Here’s what you’d have if you invested in Tesla 10 years ago

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211107/esto-es-lo-que-tendrias-si-hubieses-invertido-en-tesla-hace-10-anos-1117958491.html

And is that if you have invested $ 1,000 in Tesla in November 2011, now you would have just over $ 204,000. In hindsight, it seems to have been an easy decision for those who bet on Tesla, but at the time it was not the well-known company it is today, nor was its CEO, Elon Musk, as much of the media as he is today. The businessman joined the company in 2004, just one year after its founding, and quickly became the majority shareholder and CEO, six years after Musk joined the company named after Serbian inventor and engineer Nikola. Tesla, in 2010, presented its initial public offering (IPO, for its acronym in English). At that time, it was only making the Roadster electric car, which cost about $ 109,000, so investing in that company was quite a gamble. The stock price at the time of its IPO was $ 5.74. As of today, a Tesla share costs about $ 1,222. These figures give more than a 20,000% return. New models of electric vehicles, including the famous Cybertruck, have undoubtedly contributed to this increase in share value. Musk’s eccentricities, as well as his various special engineering projects, have also helped put this company on the map. Not only those visionaries who bought the stock for $ 5.74 in 2010 benefited, even the people who bought. A year ago, when the stock was worth just over $ 400, they saw their money triple, partly because Tesla shares have risen more than 50% since the beginning of October, despite some setbacks. The company’s market capitalization exceeds $ 1.2 trillion, according to CNBC calculations, and even overtook Toyota, the second-largest automaker in terms of market capitalization, in 2020.

