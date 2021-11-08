HBO ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most watched series today Sunday, November 7

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and searching for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this streaming platform to access the best series. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of HBO with its most outstanding titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what in Ecuador. Read on for all the details.

1. The house of the deep

Tina and Ben are a couple of young YouTubers who specialize in underwater exploration videos. While diving into a secluded French lake, they discover a house submerged in deep water. What was initially a unique discovery quickly turns into a nightmare when they realize that the house was the scene of a heinous crime. Trapped, their oxygen stores dwindling dangerously, Tina and Ben realize that the worst is yet to come: They are not alone in the house.

2. Villains

Villains is the story of Black Hat Org., Directed by Black Hat (whose name is a synonym for villain, a reference to the evil black-hatted cowboys from western movies) and his team of three less-villainous helpers. Black Hat is trying to sell various evil inventions created by Dr. Flug and is desperate to achieve his evil aspirations. However, things often end badly for him, as brilliant innovations tend to have small and often comical flaws.

3. Thousand Tusks

An elite commando is on a mission, deep in the jungle, to find and destroy a powerful and mysterious leader.

Four. The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy

The series tells the life of two 10-year-old boys, Billy and Mandy, who have forced Death, known as “Skull”, to be their best friend forever, after winning a bet related to Billy’s sick hamster.

5. Beyond the garden

The brothers Wirt and Greg, are lost in the Unknown: a mysterious forest adrift in time. With the help of a shadowy lumberjack and a blue bird named Beatriz, Wirt and Greg must travel through this strange place in the hope of returning home. Beyond the Garden (original title in English: Over the Garden Wall) is a 10-episode American animated miniseries, created by Patrick McHale and broadcast on Cartoon Network. The show is based on a short film by McHale himself titled Tome of the Unknown, which was produced as part of the shorts for programs in development by Cartoon Network Studios. McHale conceived the idea for this series in 2004 and proposed it for the network in 2006. After working on The Wonderful Misadventures of Flapjack and Adventure Time, the network expressed interest in McHale and created a pilot, which became the catalyst for Beyond the Garden.

6. Adventure Time: Far Lands

Return to the World of Ooo with unforgettable new Adventure Time specials. A miniseries that consists of four episodes, each one focused on a character.

7. Frankelda’s Hidden Frights

Frankelda who is a mysterious ghost writer and who with the help of her grumpy enchanted book, tells terrifying stories to the audience where girls and boys have encounters with gnomes, witches, monsters, mermaids and other creepy creatures known in general as «the scares» that will make them face their deepest fears. All of the above while they have been trapped in a mansion with their own conscience for centuries.

8. Four by four

After their swingers take a turn, four friends hit a remote beach to deal with the repercussions and unleash the deepest truths.

9. Selena + Chef

Since social distancing at home, Selena Gomez has spent more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode, Selena will be remotely teamed up with a different head chef.

10. Love life

A romantic comedy anthology series that follows a different protagonist each season on the journey from first love to last love, with each half-hour episode chronicling one of their relationships. The first season centers on Darby, who leads a “historically significant butt” tour for a company led by McNairy’s Bradley.

Did you know all these programs, worth seeing in marathon? Did you know they were available on HBO?

The intention of the platform is that users recognize its most popular content. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the productions that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to your family and friends. What movies will be available soon? Which series will conquer us this year?

We are confident that we will soon find the solution to these and other questions.