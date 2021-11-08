Having Checo Pérez as a partner is incredible: Verstappen

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.11.2021 23:59:08





Dutch Max verstappen, winner this Sunday of the Mexican Grand Prix, recognized the contribution of Sergio perez at Red Bull, in addition to stating your approval for participating in the race held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

“Is incredible. Having Checo as a teammate and coming here is surprising. The fans love Formula 1, I love coming here, “he commented.

On the other hand, he admitted that taking risks at the start was the key to his victory, which confirms him as the leader of the drivers’ championship.

“We took a risk, we made a great braking and it worked,” said the Red Bull team driver, who started third and in a masterful maneuver in the first corner he took the lead and won with clarity.

Verstappen, 24, became the first pilot in win three Formula One races in Mexico, after having reigned at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in 2017 and 2018.

“We started well, we built the victory and it worked. It has been wonderful to return to Mexico. All the time the fans have been amazingIt has been great to be here, “he said.

After achieving his 19th Formula One victory, Verstappen celebrated being on the podium with his teammate, Checo Pérez: “We did great teamwork and it was great for the fans to have Checo on the podium, We are happy”.

The Formula One season will continue next Sunday with the Brazilian Grand Prix and then will have another three stops, in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.