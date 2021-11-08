Harvard Astronomer Shakes Science Again: Now Theorizes Our Universe Could Be Someone’s Chemistry Project

The next generation of telescopes, the most powerful in the world, many of which will be built in Chile, will probably solve many of the most ancient questions of humanity, including if we are alone.

However, there is one question that will likely remain unanswered: if the Universe originated in a Big Bang, what was there before it? According to a new opinion piece by Professor Abraham Loeb (recently published in the magazine Scientific American), the answer can be intriguingly fascinating. According to the scientist, the cosmos as we know it may be a “baby universe” created by an advanced technological civilization in a laboratory.

It is not the first time that Loeb has shaken the foundations of science with his exotic theories. As former chair (2011-2020) of the Department of Astronomy at Harvard University, founding director of the Harvard Black Hole Initiative (BHI), director of the Institute for Theory and Computing (ITC) of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) , and one of the principal investigators of the Galileo Project, Loeb’s theories cannot be overlooked.

Abraham Loeb.

The astronomer is the author of the successful book Alien: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth, which concluded the possibility that the interstellar object called Oumuamua, is actually an artificial probe.

His most famous theory was published in the scientific journal Astrophysical Journal Letters. The report that appeared in October 2018 bears the cryptic title of “Could the pressure of solar radiation explain the peculiar acceleration of Oumuamua?” It is only five pages long and full of complex calculations of trajectories and accelerations. But his findings shocked the astronomical community and enthusiasts of extraterrestrial life, as an article in La Tercera pointed out.

Loeb and a postdoctoral student establish that, based on their analysis, one “possibility” is that Oumuamua is some type of space navigation sail that travels through the cosmos. “Like the waste of some advanced technological equipment”. They even suggest that a “more exotic scenario is that Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe intentionally sent to the vicinity of Earth by an alien civilization.” Those words were enough to make Loeb what the diary The Washington Post he called it “the most distinguished alien enthusiast of this era in academic terms; Harvard’s top astronomer who suspects technology from another Solar System has just appeared on our doorstep. “

This is the image that the European Space Agency (ESA) made of Oumuamua in 2018 that led Loeb to theorize that it was a spacecraft. Photo: AFP

There have been many many conjectures as to what might have existed before the Big Bang. Some of the more popular theories include that the Universe emerged from a vacuum fluctuation or that it is a cyclical process with repeated periods of contraction and expansion: Big Bang, Big Crunch, and so on in eternal repetition.

There is even the notion that the Universe was born from matter collapsing into a black hole in another Universe, which then rebounded to form the other side of the Einstein-Rosen bridge (a “wormhole”) where our Universe was conceived. A similar version of this argument claims that the Big Bang could have been a supermassive “white hole” that formed from a supermassive black hole (SMBH) in our parent universe.

Yet another theory is that our Universe is a consequence of the string theory interpretation of the multiverse, where infinite universes coexist, and each possibility unfolds an infinite number of times. According to Loeb, this could take the form of our Universe created in a laboratory by an advanced civilization. “Since our Universe has a flat geometry with zero net energy, an advanced civilization could have developed a technology that created a baby universe out of nothing through a quantum tunnel.”

According to his theory, and as an article in Universe Today explains, his thesis is free of anthropic reasoning, which essentially states that the Universe was selected for us to exist in it. Formally known as the Anthropic Principle, this is opposed to the Copernican Principle (or Cosmological Principle) which holds that there is nothing special or unique about humanity or the space we occupy in the Universe. However, the mere fact that slight variations in the laws of physics would rule out life would seem to suggest that we are lucky.

In recent years, according to the article, it has been suggested that the multiverse theory is a possible resolution for the Anthropic Principle. The Baby Universe theory is consistent with this idea, as it theorizes that the Universe gives rise to advanced civilizations that are drivers of a Darwinian cosmic selection process. Currently, humanity is not advanced enough to replicate the cosmic conditions that led to our existence.

Whereas a civilization that could recreate these cosmic conditions (ie produce a “baby Universe” in a laboratory) would enter the A class On this proposed cosmic scale, a civilization of class B you could adjust the conditions in your immediate environment to make you independent of your host star. Given our current situation, humanity is currently of class C or D as we cannot recreate the habitable conditions on our planet (when our Sun dies) and we are carelessly destroying planet Earth through climate change.

But eventually, the article concludes, humanity may reach the point where we become a civilization of A class and we can participate in the hypothetical process of cosmic reproduction. Who knows? We may even be able to create a baby universe that is an improvement over our own. Loeb argues that such hopes may be a bit optimistic, but that the prospect of cosmic procreation presents some very inspiring possibilities.