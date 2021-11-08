Hamilton comes out to clarify his comment on Sergio Pérez

Hamilton had a disappointing race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where he aspired to be a contender for victory but instead found himself battling intensely with Sergio Pérez for second place for most of the grand prix as Max Verstappen escaped to victory.

Thanks to good tire management, which allowed him to stop 11 laps after Hamilton, Perez he got closer to the Mercedes driver in the second part of the race and reached the tail of his W12 in the final laps.

The Mexican driver stayed very close to Hamilton but was never able to carry out a real overtaking maneuver, crossing the finish line third behind the Briton.

Speaking in the official F1 broadcast in the closed park of Foro Sol at the conclusion of the Mexico City GP, Hamilton indicated that Red Bull Racing had been “much superior” in the race and that one example of that was that Pérez may have been put under pressure.

The statement of the controversy:

“I’ve had that many times before so it was easy to hold on,” Hamilton said when asked about having “Checo” so close in the finish.

“But that shows how fast his car was, when Sergio was so close to me and he was able to get so close.”

The day after the Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton felt it necessary to clarify exactly what he meant about Pérez, as it could be interpreted as a hint at the work of the Guadalajara driver this year with Red Bull.

“I just want to make sure people don’t misread what I said yesterday,” Hamilton posted Monday in his stories by Instragram.

“I have a lot of respect for Sergio and I think he is doing a great job in his new team. He has improved a lot this season and I know how difficult it is to progress with a new team, it takes time.”

“My comment was simply that following another car in Mexico is the most difficult due to the low load we all have. That is why there are very few overtaking.”

“However, he was able to follow so closely, which shows how much downforce they were able to carry. Very good Checo for keeping (the fight) clean.”

From the editor, also read:

Hamilton used Instagram to also add to his words about Valtteri Bottas on Sunday, who he said “left the door open” for Max Verstappen at the start of the race in Mexico, in reference to the key maneuver of overtaking of the Dutchman and then win. the grand prize.

“We all have bad days. We live and learn. Yesterday I said that VB (for Bottas) left the door open and naturally people are going to jump in and criticize. We are a team and we win and lose as a team,” wrote the seven-time F1 champion. .

“There is not a single person responsible for winning or losing, we do it together well or badly. They can beat us but not bend us! Let’s go to the next Valtteri, to keep pushing brother,” he concluded.