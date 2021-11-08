Hamilton accuses Bottas of leaving “the door open” to Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton accused Valtteri Bottas, a teammate of Mercedes, of leaving “the door open” for Max Verstappen after his rival’s landslide victory in the Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen edged out both Hamilton and Bottas with a magnificent start at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez before claiming an impressive victory.

Starting second, Hamilton’s reaction time could have been three milliseconds faster than Verstappen’s, but Bottas gave the Red Bull driver a chance when he left the race line unguarded.

Verstappen hardly needed an invitation, leaping out of Bottas’ wake before slowing down the two Mercedes drivers to take the lead.

Hamilton fell 12 to 19 points behind Verstappen with just 107 points on the table.

“I saw the start differently in the sense that Valtteri would have a better start and I would try to get into his slipstream,” said Hamilton.

“I was covering my side of the track and making sure that no one could get inside and try to keep any Red Bull behind that I could see in my mirror.

“I thought Valtteri would be doing the same, but he obviously left the door open for Max. Max was on the race line and did an amazing job braking into turn one. I was inside and there was no opening ”.

Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed with his superstar driver.

“That shouldn’t have happened,” said the Austrian. “We had two cars in front and we seemed to open the sea for Max to come out. It’s annoying to say the least. “

Bottas, who will be replaced by British driver George Russell next season, turned at corner two after tangling with McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo. He finished 15th.

“It made my race a lot more difficult,” said Hamilton, who spent the final stages of the race keeping Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez at bay.

“Having a Red Bull car in front and another in the back allows them to play the strategy. Sergio was very close and I couldn’t get away from him. But when there is a will, there is a way, and we manage to keep it behind ”.

Despite his latest loss, Hamilton has not given up hope of winning a record eighth title.

“There are still four races left. Nineteen points is a lot of points and Max has nine wins and that’s a lot of wins, “he said.

“If they could carry their higher speed into the next races we could have problems, but hopefully we will be closer.

“They have the fastest car, but all I can do is try to get everything out of our package, make sure I leave no stone unturned, maximize what we have and give it my all.”