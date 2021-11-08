GP Mexico F1 2021: Rugged start sends Bottas and Ricciardo to the back and leaves Tsunoda and Schumacher out

ANDl Grand Prix of Mexico had a crazy start, since the one the intense dispute for the lead between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes derived in a contact between Daniel Ricciardo, of McLaren, and Valterri Bottas, leaving the Finn looking back after spinning, while this situation caused traffic that further back caused another collision between Mick Schumacher, Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, leaving only the French in competition.

This Saturday’s qualifying put the Mercedes drivers 1-2 on the grid, while Max Verstappen will start third, but this Sunday’s start soon erased that advantage, since, at the first corner, the aforementioned incident made Valtteri Bottas will be relegated to the bottom, while Lewis Hamilton succumbed to pressure from Max Verstappen, while the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez he took third place despite having to go out onto the grass to avoid contact.

This rearrangement made the Red Bull drivers now have everything in their favor to seek victory, while Hamilton tries not to loosen up under pressure from Checo Prez.

