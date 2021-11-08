GP Mexico F1 2021: F1 for beginners: Flags, points and laps per race; What you should know

DIt is of what Checo Prez came to Formula 1, the number of fans has been growing in recent years and now, with his third place in the 2021 Mexican GP, surely there will be new fans who will want to approach this sport and ac we tell you some basic rules what you should know.

What does blue flag mean in F1?

This flag indicates to a driver who must allow him to pass the one behind because he has a lap ahead of him. If the ‘lapping’ pilot receives three flags of this color without obeying, he will be penalized.

What does the purple clock mean in F1?

The purple clock means that the pilot beat the best sector or lap time.

How do you earn points per F1 race?

The point-by-position system is as follows:

How many laps are there in an F1 race?

There is no fixed amount of turns. The distance of all races will be equal to the least amount of complete laps greater than 305 kilometers, but in the event that two hours elapse before the programmed distance is completed, the leader will obtain the checkered flag.

What is a car?

The single-seater is the type of car with which the squires compete in Formula 1. According to Chronicle, they are those cars with four wheels and an open cabin, but they also have fundamental parts such as the engine, the spoilers (front and rear), the chassis and the steering wheel. All these qualities make them the fastest cars in motorsport.

What is a squire?

They are the teams that race in the Formula 1 championship. Each squire has hundreds of technicians, engineers, designers, assembly clerks, and support personnel.

How many flags are there in a GP and what does each one mean?

In total there are 9 flags and this means each:

Checkered: It indicates the end of the race and you are related to the winner of the race because you are the first to see it.

Yellow: Indicates danger from a stationary car or parts of a car that must be removed on the track. This warns the pilots to slow down and if two come out they will not be able to pass the others.

Green: It means a clear flag, so the pilots will be able to run at full speed again.

Red: Session stopped due to an accident or poor track conditions.

Blue: It is used to warn a driver to pass another because he is one lap ahead.

Yellow and red stripes: Slippery surface due to water or oil.

Half black and half white: Unsportsmanlike conduct of a pilot. In addition, it is accompanied by the number of the pilot.

Black: Disqualification of the pilot.

White: Car moving slowly on the track.

What are the pits?

It is the place where the pilots have to enter to change their tires, make repairs or change damaged parts of the cars.

They are located to one side of the starting grid and are assigned according to the ranking order of a team.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state