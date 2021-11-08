GP Mexico F1 2021: Emotional interpretation of the National Anthem at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez

ANDl Mexican national anthem rumbled in the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez prior to race number 18 of the 2021 Formula 1 championship, the interpretation was in charge of a group of young people who a cappella they made thousands of fans present in the venue vibrate.

As is customary, once the National Anthem is finished, the planes with the tricolor flag flew over the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez It looked full for the race, being the first major event held in the capital of the country after the Covid-19 pandemic.

After two years, Formula 1 returned to Aztec territory with an encouraging outlook for Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez, who now on board the RB16B seeks to make history and become the first Mexican rider to get on the podium in the home Grand Prix.

