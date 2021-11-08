GP Mexico F1 2021: Checo Prez, Lewis Hamilton’s great nightmare

Cwhen Everything pointed to Lewis Hamilton having a direct fight with Max Verstappen, Checo Prez appeared to become the great nightmare of the English driver. During the Mexican GP, ​​the cover put pressure again on Mercedes, who finished in second place.

From the beginning, Czech got behind the British and throughout the race did not stop bothering him not to let him attack his partner Max Verstappen.

The Mexican got to be a second behind his rival of the German squire, but in the last laps of the race, Hamilton managed to recover and increase his advantage.

It should be noted that the Mexican already thwarted the English’s intentions during the Turkish GP. The Aztec driver managed to stop the seven-time champion, who finished in fifth place.

Checo Prez finished in third position of the Mexican GP, a historic place for Mexican motorsports, while Lewis Hamilton was second behind Max Verstappen.

