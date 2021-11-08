Google ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, November 7

Why waste your time browsing for hours on Google when the streaming service has already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with the best movies in Ecuador, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

1. A quiet place 2

Following the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

Four. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

5. Venom

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is an established journalist and astute reporter who is investigating a company called Fundación Vida. This foundation, led by the eminent scientist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), is secretly running illegal experiments on humans and conducting tests involving amorphous and extraterrestrial life forms known as symbiotes. During a sneak visit to the headquarters, the journalist will be infected by a symbiote. He will then begin to experience changes in his body that he does not understand and he will hear an inner voice, that of the Venom symbiote, telling him what to do. When Brock acquires the powers of the symbiote that uses him as a host, Venom will take possession of his body, turning him into a ruthless and dangerous supervillain.

6. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, led by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him search for Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

7. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

8. Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla and Kong, two of the most powerful forces on a planet inhabited by all manner of terrifying creatures, engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch (Kyle Chandler) embarks on a high-stakes mission and sets off into uncharted territories to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try and save two beasts that seem to have their hours numbered on the face of the planet. Land.

9. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

10. Bitelchús

What would a yuppie ghost couple do if their quirky New England home was filled with posh New York visitors? Ask an exorcist for help to terrify intruders into leaving the house. The result? One of the greatest, most amazing and supernatural movies ever made. Bitelchus (Michael Keaton) is a disgusting and terrifying afterlife creature, a scaring and joking phenomenon who turns and morphs into grotesque shapes, swallows insects and cannot leave women (dead or alive) alone.

