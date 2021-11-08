Good End 2021: this is how you can compare items with Profeco’s “Who’s Who in prices” tool

People will be able to check prices without leaving home (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Good End 2021 is coming, and shops and people alike are gearing up for the cheapest weekend in the country. These promotions begin next Wednesday, November 10 and will end on Tuesday, November 16 of the same month.

However, sometimes it is difficult to know all the prices offered by the different stores that were integrated into this program of promotions and discounts, for which the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) created a tool so that users have the facility to compare items without leaving home.

It is about “Who is who in prices”, a page designed so that people can type an item of your interest and know its price, availability in store, promotion and compare it with others the same or similar in order to make a smarter decision.

According to the information, on the portal more than 2,000 products can be consulted registered in categories such as kitchen, electrical appliances, appliances, audio and sound equipment, video and computer televisions.

Since the product is in mind, the interested user must select the city, municipality or mayoralty where you live or do your shopping regularly. Then choose the category of interest, the product. At the end, a table will be displayed where the product, the store and the minimum, maximum and promotional prices will be indicated.

Profeco enabled this portal with more than 2,000 registered products (PHOTO: MOISÉS PABLO / CUARTOSCURO)

In this way, and without leaving home, you can consult various cell phones, computers, tablets, stoves or any product that you intend to buy during Good End 2021.

However, also there will be several important companies that will not have participation during the cheapest week in Mexico, since some agreements and outputs of regulatory organizations in the national market prevent them from joining promotions and discounts.

Some of the most important absences are due to the fact that these consortia ceased to belong to the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD), which also leads the Good End.

Despite the fact that it has more than 4 thousand stores in its ranks, some of the most relevant companies in Mexico will not enter its offers. If you want to know which ones are affiliated with ANTAD, you can find them in its official list.

There will be important companies that will not participate in the Good End 2021 (PHOTO: MOISÉS PABLO / CUARTOSCURO)

With all this in mind, it is necessary to emphasize the need to remember the importance of don’t panic shopping or last minute acquisitions not previously contemplated, especially if they can reduce the future economy of each user. Setting a spending limit for the discount week is often a good tool to stay in control and stay on budget.

It is recommended to download the Good End official app To monitor some prices of participating stores, present in Google Play and App Store. A price list is displayed according to the search and the closest stores appear according to the location.

In addition, among the recommendations published by the Condusef (National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services), among its first lines highlighted the importance of prioritize sales and sales, instead of viewing the months without interest as a 100% real profit for the pocket.

Finally, and to avoid fraud, Sheffield Padilla, head of Profeco, urged before a hundred representatives of Chambers of Commerce of the Mexican Republic, the willingness to collaborate to resolve controversies. “Rest assured that what we want is for reason to prevail”, Said the official, noting that the Attorney General’s Office will try to reconcile the complaints that are presented at the place of purchase.

