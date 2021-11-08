Gilberto Sepúlveda was called up at the last minute with El Tri

The Chivas defender will join the Mexican National Team due to the injury suffered by César Montes in the América vs Rayados

A new opportunity opens up for Gilberto Sepulveda on the Mexican team by Gerardo Martino when we have the information.

Gilberto Sepúlveda, al Tri due to the injury of César Montes. Imago7

The 22-year-old central defender of the Chivas was summoned at the last minute by the ‘Tata’ for the qualifying matches heading to Qatar 2022, against the United States and Canada, due to the injury of Cesar Montes, who on Saturday left the Monterrey game against America just at minute 5.



However, so far the severity of the injury is not known, nor if Montes could be available to make the transfer to the United States.

Currently 22 years old, Gilberto Sepulveda It is one of Gerardo Martino’s bets in qualifying and with a view to the next World Cup.

Sepúlveda received his first call from the Argentine at age 21, as he was summoned by El Tri de Martino for his European tour last year.

Likewise, the strategist of the Mexican team took the young Sinaloan defender to the previous Gold Cup, which he lost Mexico against the United States, so Jaime Lozano was left without this player at the Olympic Games, where the tricolor won bronze.

With minor selections, Gilberto Sepulveda He had played the U20 World Cup in Poland, in addition to forming the U23 of ‘Jimmy’ Lozano.

JESÚS ANGULO JOINS THE CALL, BEFORE BAJA DE MONTES

The Mexican National Team informed that the left back will also join the team Jesus Angulo.

The above, due to the definitive withdrawal of the Monterrey defender, Cesar Montes, who was injured on Saturday against América.

Notably Jesus Angulo He was part of the team that obtained the bronze medal in the last Olympic Games and was considered by ‘Tata’ Martino in the past friendly against Ecuador.

TRAVEL TODAY

This Sunday a part of the Mexican team, led by the coaching staff, while another will do so on Monday

It should be noted that among the soccer players who have not yet reported with the tricolor, there are the Cruzazulinos Julio César Domínguez, Luis Romo and Roberto Alvarado, who will later play against the Pumas.