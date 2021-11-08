George Clooney remains optimistic as he turns 60

The actor claims to be grateful, but does not feel excited about celebrating | AP

Few actors have risen to the level of respect and prestige in the entertainment industry quite like George Clooney, who today has an immense amount of credits as a producer, screenwriter, and even as a director on internationally successful films.

Someone like Clooney would surely have too much reason to celebrate something as important in his life as turning 60, and while he was grateful in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he explained why “he’s not thrilled.”

“As for turning 60, listen, I’m not thrilled about this but it’s better than being dead. So I take it. I have those two options, ”joked Clooney, who spoke about the life lessons he always tries to offer his twin sons. “They are not four years old yet, so they don’t understand. My children always choose a toy and say ‘This is for poor people,’ “says the actor.

“And I say to them ‘Well, let’s put it in the basket and we will take it to the poor people,’ and there is this shock on their faces when reality hits.” Clooney also spoke of future contributions he hopes they will make to their own charities in the future: “My parents always taught me that the best thing you can do is challenge the people in power and look out for those who don’t have it and all. that kind of thing.

Clooney is currently the chairman of the board of directors of the ‘Motion Picture & Television Fund’, an organization founded in 1921 to offer help to members of the industry and their families who have limited financial resources or who are going through difficult times, offering temporary housing or financial assistance.

In December 2020, George Clooney premiered on Netflix “The Midnight Sky”, a film directed by and starring himself in which he plays a lonely scientist who sets out on a dangerous journey to warn a starship not to return to Earth, the which is completely frozen after a catastrophe.