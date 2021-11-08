George Clooney asked the press not to publish photos of his children “to keep them safe from terrorism”

Director George Clooney and his wife, lawyer Amal Clooney, arrive for a screening of the film “The Tender Bar” (Reuters)

American actor and directors George Clooney has asked the press Do not post pictures of your children to avoid putting them in danger.

The Oscar winner said that his wife Amal Clooney, as a human rights lawyer, deals with dangerous people, which could target their children in case someone wants to avenge their work.

“The type of work my wife does leads her to confront and prosecute terrorist groups, so we must take all possible precautions to keep our family safe.“Said the star of” Ocean’s 11 “in an open letter that was published in Variety magazine.

“We cannot protect our children if a publication puts their faces on the cover,” he added.

The 60-year-old actor mentioned in his letter to the Daily Mail and other publications, and said he decided to write the letter after seeing photos of the actress’s one-year-old son circulating. Billie Lourd. Lourd, 29, is the daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher.

“Having seen photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby in your posts, and following the fact that those photos were subsequently removed, we ask that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your articles,” Clooney said in the text. .

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney attends the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London, Great Britain, on July 10, 2019 (Reuters)

“I am a public figure and accept the sometimes invasive photos as part of the price I have to pay to do my job.”Wrote Clooney, who has four-year-old twins with his wife Amal. “Our children, however, have not made that commitment.”

“We never sold a photo of our children, we are not on social media and we never post photos because that could put their lives in danger. It is not about paranoia, but about real issues, with real consequences “he explained.

“We hope everyone agrees that the need to sell advertising is no greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted,” he added.

George and Amal Clooney, 43, tied the knot in September 2014 in a four-day high-rise wedding in Venice, and became parents in June 2017. Both have since kept their children out of the media spotlight and They have come to sue all those who have tried to obtain photos of Alexander and Ella.

Clooney has already taken on the Daily Mail, the British tabloid that has successfully exported its celebrity-focused tabloid journalism to the United States thanks to a popular web version.

The “Gravity” actor accuses the newspaper of having made up a note stating that his future mother-in-law was opposed to his marriage in 2014.

The newspaper apologized, but Clooney thanked the apology without accepting it.

Amal Alamuddin she specializes in human rights and international law. Her work has included representing victims of atrocities in Iraq, people fighting for freedom of expression in Egypt, and collaborating with the United Nations in investigations into the civil war in Syria.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)

