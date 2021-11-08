George Clooney and Julia Roberts together in a new movie

In a Deadline report, it is noted that the two Hollywood celebrities will play an ex-married couple who will team up to prevent “their daughter in love from making the same mistake they once made.” So far the rest of the cast is unknown, although it has already been confirmed to director Ol Parker, who directed ‘Mamma Mia Here We Go Again’, ‘Now is Good’ and ‘Imagine Me & You’.

As for the release date of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ it will be September 30, 2022, a week after the release of ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (September 23) and a week before the expected movie ‘ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ‘(October 7), although the same source indicates that one of these last two films could change by day. The feature film written by Daniel Pipski will be shot in Queensland, Australia under the supervision of the Clooney and Roberts production houses, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, joined by executive producers Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner for Working Title, Sarah Harvey, Deborah Balderstone. More details will be out soon.