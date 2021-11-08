From Lil Nas X to Jeff Bezos, a starry crowd – EzAnime.net

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 10th Art + Film Gala got off to an unusually lively start Saturday night: nearly 700 guests, including Jared Leto, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Jake Gyllenhaal, Awkwafina, Diane Keaton and Billie. Eilish, arrived in an emerald green carpeted outdoor plaza with a DJ playing a high-energy mix of Motown, reggae and 80s pop, and dancing that continued through cocktail hour.

It was a celebration of the night’s honorees, artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, as well as the museum premiere of two major exhibitions, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.” It was also a gathering for an arts community emerging from a protracted pandemic. And it was a celebration of change underway in the museum world, as 95-year-old artist Betye Saar put it.

“It’s about time museums started showing more art by black artists,” Saar said of the portrait exhibition, which was on view for guests and included his work. “This program is important, because it signals it.”

Several dozen artists attended the exhibition, which features around 150 works, mostly from the museum’s permanent collection, including Mark Bradford, Hank Willis Thomas, Calida Rawles, Tourmaline, Shinique Smith, Glenn Kaino and Tavares Strachan.

Over dinner, 66-year-old Richard Wyatt Jr., whose work is also on display in the exhibition, echoed Saar’s sentiment.

“It was a struggle in the 1970s to be a black artist, and now it is much more inclusive in museums,” he said. “We have a long way to go, but we will get there.”

The museum’s director, Michael Govan, said the evening, which was organized by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA Trustee Eva Chow, who raised $ 5 million for the museum, was something of a departure.

“It’s about the art,” she said just before a post-dinner performance by singer Celeste. “But it’s also about bringing everyone together, bringing all of this back to life.”

