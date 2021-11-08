From Faitelson to Claudia Sheinbaum: congratulations to Checo Pérez for his podium at the Mexican GP

Sergio Pérez finished in third place at the Mexican GP (Photo: REUTERS / Edgard Garrido)

This Sunday afternoon Sergio Czech Perez wrote a memorable chapter in the history of Mexican sports as he managed to get on the podium in the Grand Prix of Mexico. It ended in the third position competition, so he became the first mexican to consecrate himself on the Aztec podium.

As soon as the final results of the race were known and that Czech had been among the first three positions, the congratulations and messages of support did not take long to leave. Social media was flooded with hundreds of messages that encouraged Pérez’s work aboard his car.

From sports journalists to officials from Mexico City and the federal government, they dedicated some words of encouragement to the Mexican. David faitelson was the first to write a dedication to the performance of Czech.

Faitelson congratulated Checo Pérez for his podium in Mexico (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

He emphasized that the achievement for Red bull and especially for Sergio it was something deserved and that left a great joy for the Mexican sport. “Historical! ‘Checo’ Pérez. He’s on the podium at the Mexican GP… ”, he wrote on his social networks.

In a second post, Faitelson commented that he could not go unnoticed the performance of his teammate, Max Verstappen, in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.

“Great and well-deserved euphoria for ‘El Checo’, but the imposing performance of Max verstappen. The Dutch driver won from end to end and maintains an advantage in the F-1 world championship over Lewis Hamilton… ”, he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Olga Sánchez Cordero congratulated Checo Pérez (Photo: Twitter / @ M_OlgaSCordero)

One of the public officials who praised Pérez’s achievement was Olga Sánchez Cordero, president of the Senate, who also posted an encouraging message for the Red Bull team driver. “What a great pride to see @SChecoPerez wave the Mexican flag, in Formula 1, at the Mexican Grand Prix! From the @senadomexicano We congratulate him on his podium in the #MexicoGP # F1ESTA ”.

For its part, Head of Government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum did not miss the opportunity to praise the victory of the Red Bull driver.

“Great career for Sergio Pérez, the first Mexican to get on the podium at the Mexican Grand Prix. Congratulations @SChecoPerez”He wrote on his official Twitter account.

Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated Checo Pérez (Photo: Twitter / @ Claudiashein)

Another of the sports specialists who addressed the issue of the triumph of Czech and of Saul Alvarez it was Luis García. The sportscaster from Aztec TV He explained that the emotions that were experienced this weekend were the result of Mexican “greatness”. He congratulated the Canelo and Pérez for having achieved their respective objectives.

“How wonderful to see the greatness of two powerful Mexicans like Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez. Pair of fucking geniuses !!! ”, tweeted the Doctor Garcia.

Dr. García congratulated Checo Pérez (Photo: Twitter / @ GarciaPosti)

José Ramón Fernández, sports specialist, also joined the group of specialists that He praised the career of the Guadalajara on the track of the Magdalena Mixhuca. Like the rest of the public figures, through his verified Twitter account he wrote two messages to Czech.

In the first, he spoke in a general way about the first three places of the Mexican GP and recognized the work of each of the pilots; Without neglecting the native of Guadalajara, he congratulated his work that he showed this afternoon at the Autodromo.

“Great race from Verstappen from end to end, absolute leader of F1. Hamilton finishes second, pressured by Checo Pérez who finishes on the podium with third place. Great career for Checo. Impressive the Mexican public at the racetrack. @SChecoPerez“, public.

José Ramón Fernández also congratulated Checo (Photo: Twitter / @ joserra_espn)

Joserra He also emphasized the emotions that were experienced this weekend, from the unification of Saúl Álvarez to the podium of Czech: “Yesterday Canelo, today Checo and always the Mexican public!”, Highlighted Fernández.

With today’s podium, Czech managed to get 15 podiums throughout his career as a pilot of Formula 1 and is positioned as one of the greatest exponents of Mexican motorsport.

KEEP READING:

Mexican Grand Prix in photos: this is how F1 was lived with the podium of Checo Pérez

Checo Pérez, the first Mexican to get a podium at the Mexican GP

The unique comeback of Pumas against Cruz Azul that led them to the playoff