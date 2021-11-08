Fox attacked AMLO for consultation in 2022: “Only indifference kills revocation”

Fox attacked AMLO for a consultation on the Revocation of the Mandate in 2022 (Photos: Cuartoscuro / Presidency of Mexico)

The ex-president Vicente Fox was launched against Andrés Manuel López Obrador due to the consultation of Revocation of Mandate proposed by the current head of the federal Executive.

Through his Twitter account, the expander assured that “Only indifference kills revocation”, which can be interpreted as a call not to participate in the democratic exercise.

It should be noted that on November 1, the National Electoral Institute (INE) began the period of collecting signatures in support of citizens to carry out the process of Revocation of the Mandate of the President of the Republic in 2022. The Institute announced that, of the 24 thousand 29 notices of intention that it received by part of the citizenship, 22 thousand 419 met the requirements, that is, 93.3%, who as of this Monday, with the help of their assistants, They will be able to collect the endorsements until December 15.

In accordance with current legislation, the participation of at least 3% of the citizens registered in the electoral roll for the consultation to be carried out. That is to say, a total of 2 million 758 thousand 227 people must endorse the president’s proposal with their signature. The percentage must represent at least 17 entities of the Republic.

In case the minimum requirements are met to be able to carry out the electoral exercise, Citizens may go to the polls on March 27, 2022 to exercise their right to vote.

The question that will be asked of Mexicans in said consultation is: “Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, should have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term? “

Last Wednesday, November 3, President López Obrador took advantage of a moment during the morning press conference to make a call to participate in the next democratic exercise. “I think I can do it, you have to participate in the Revocation of the Mandate, all the people, that we all participate in the Revocation of the Mandate, it is Yes or No, Yes that it continues, It is not that I resign ”, he commented.

He also stressed the importance of getting involved in the consultation after conservative groups opposed it: “Conservatives are Democrats when it suits them, so they don’t want to participate and they are going to call for people not to participate,” he said.

The above after full of the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) determine, on Monday, November 2, that the president is legally unable to comment and report on the consultation of the revocation of mandate.

In the event that the president gives his opinion or reports on the electoral exercise for the revocation of the mandate, he would be violating the Federal Law of Revocation of Mandate, the same law that stipulates that both the Government of Mexico and the president cannot influence public opinion on the revocation.

“I think it is a good exercise because it is not only applied now in March, but it has already been established in the constitution, going forward it will have to be applied every three years, it will have to be asking the people what it is the sovereign, who is in charge, do you want the president to continue or to resign? That allows the people to have the reins of power in their hands “

Similarly, the INE was established as the only entity empowered to use resources for the impartial and informative promotion of the next consultationIn this sense, no government entity may speak or influence public opinion on the electoral exercise.

