Forza Horizon 5 receives a great comparison between the Mexico of the game and the real country

Forza Horizon 5 has stepped on the accelerator hard and achieved conquer the specialized press, becoming the highest rated release of the year. The expectations that players have for the new driving title of Playground Games are not exactly low and, in addition to having excellent performance on all platforms, Forza Horizon 5 has been done with such attention to detail that it has a incredible recreation of various locations, buildings and emblematic monuments of Mexico. This is how we have been able to verify it first-hand in a comparison offered by ElAnalistaDeBits.

That Forza Horizon 5 It has the most extensive mapping of the saga and that the graphic engine used by the developer is very powerful are aspects that we already know, although when we compare the real Mexico scenarios face to face with those of the video game, the good work of Playground Games is still more obvious. Guanajuato’s streets, buildings and monuments have been fully respected in the new driving title as well as the weather and lighting, which has a virtually indisputable quality. The Holy Trinity or the Old Church of San Juan ParangaricutiroIn addition to other constructions, they are identical to those in real life.

Equally well recreated natural settings

One of the great assets of Forza Horizon 5 is the variety of its scenarios, so we can also find some natural locations such as the Arch of Cabo San Lucas or Nevado de Toluca, which have also been recreated with surprising accuracy for the occasion. The good work of Playground Games inevitably reminds us of another recent case of good recreation of scenes like Seattle in The Last of Us Part II, the last Naughty Dog title that also had buildings and streets almost traced to those of the real city, although with a slight hint of disenchantment for being an apocalyptic city in the game.