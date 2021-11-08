Formula 1 left a spill of more than 14 billion pesos in the CDMX

(Photo: Reuters / Andres Stapff)

The Government of Mexico City considered the Formula 1 Grand Prix a success because in the three days it took place, it generated an economic spill of 14,375 million pesos.

Likewise, it achieved a hotel occupancy throughout the city of 63.7%, while in the areas near the Autodromo it reached a 97% and recorded the arrival of 188,000 tourists nationals and foreigners in the capital of the country, according to statistical data from the Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico.

The federal agency explained that:

– In the case of lodging they were 192.1 million pesos;

– By travel services 2,183 million pesos were generated;

– By media coverage were 7 billion pesos, as this event was broadcast to 200 countries

– In addition to 5 billion pesos for other concepts, such as ticket sale and sale of souvenirs, according to data from the event organizers.

(Photo: EFE / José Méndez)



According to the organizers of Formula 1, during the weekend they attended 372,000 fans at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez to witness the car races, where the Mexican driver participated Sergio “Checo” Pérez.

The agency estimated that the spill generated by tourist services (2,183 million pesos) is equivalent to income for one year of 75% of workers currently registered in the accommodation services in the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

And in the case of the spill generated by lodging (192.1 million pesos) is equivalent to the rental of 137,000 night rooms in hotels in the Mexican capital.

From Felipe Calderón to Mario Delgado: the “luxury” guests at the Mexican GP

Although the entire automobile show was lived on the track, the stands also gave some images that provoked endless criticism on social networks, as some controversial political figures walked through the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack as “luxury” guests.

(Photo: Twitter)

One of them was former president Felipe Calderón Hinojosa (2006-2012). As every year, The former member of the National Action Party (PAN) attended this event with his wife, Margarita Zavala, and their children María, Luis Felipe and Juan Pablo.

Nacho Rodríguez, “Chapucero”, unot one of the journalists most criticized by the opposition due to the support of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Fourth Transformation from his channel of Youtube and social networks, he also attended the GP Mexico.

Another figure involved in controversy who was also present during the victory of “Checo” Pérez was the national president of the National Regeneration Movement (Brunette), Mario Delgado Carrillo, although he did not make it public from any of his profiles.

Finally, other people who also gathered at the Autodromo were the businessmen businessman Carlos Slim Jr. and his wife María Elena Torruco, Carlos and Nour Kuri. In addition, there were the communicator Paco Zea, the Mexican military officer Vidal Francisco Soberón Sanz, the son of the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Garza, and his partner Chantal Torres, among others.

This is how Checo Pérez’s third place in the Mexican Grand Prix was experienced

(Photo: ReutersAndres Stapff)

Sergio Pérez achieved a historic result during the Mexican Grand Prix after consolidating a round and very regular performance from start to finish. Czech finished the race in third place, only behind Lewis Hamilton and his teammate Max Verstappen, who rose as the winner of the GP.

With this result, Pérez was established as the first Mexican to get on the podium in a grand prix held in Mexico. The fans that packed the stands made their support for Checo known with a standing ovation after the end of the race.

This Sunday, the Mexican driver started from the fourth position of the grill in the Grand Prix (GP) of Mexico, before a Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack fervent to receive jaliscience in his native country.

For this stage of the Formula 1, the mexican from Red bull He started behind his teammate, Max Verstappen, who ranked third, and the pair of Mercedes Benz, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, secondly and the pole positionrespectively for the beginning of the race.

KEEP READING

From Faitelson to Claudia Sheinbaum: congratulations to Checo Pérez for his podium at the Mexican GP

Mexican Grand Prix in photos: this is how F1 was lived with the podium of Checo Pérez

From “the best to the kitchen” to the laughter over macho comments: the controversies of Checo Pérez