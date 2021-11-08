Following the Sinopharm scandal, provincial health ministers backed Vizzotti

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti

After it became known that Argentina began to vaccinate boys from 3 to 11 years old with Sinopharm before China, contrary to what Minister Carla Vizzotti had assured, his provincial peers came out to support the head of Health.

“Within the framework of the meeting of the Federal Health Council (Cofesa) that was held yesterday, the health authorities of the 24 jurisdictions and the Ministry of Health of the Nation highlighted the progress of the vaccination plan against COVID-19 in the pediatric population, which up to now has already applied 2,655,559 doses and exceeds 35% of the schemes started in this target population of boys and girls between 3 and 11 years of age ”, begins the statement, which was released this afternoon by the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

“In that sense, the ministers reaffirmed the joint decision-making process that led to the use of the Sinopharm vaccine in children, based on the recommendation of the Anmat. In addition, they once again expressed their full confidence in the national regulatory authority, who recommended the extension in age after evaluating the phase 1 and 2 clinical trials published in The Lancet and analyze the information on the progress of the phase 3 bridge study being carried out in the United Arab Emirates ”, he adds.

“At the same time, the adequate safety profile evidenced in our country by the Sinopharm vaccine was highlighted, which has an inactivated virus technology, a platform widely used in other vaccines included in the Vaccination Calendar ”.

Finally, the statement indicates that “the importance of opportunity in decision-making was highlighted, since, based on the epidemiological situation and the predominant circulation of the delta variant, an increase in the proportion of cases in people was observed. children under 18 years of age from 8 to 25% in the weeks prior to the start of vaccination given that it was the susceptible population. Individual benefit and the role in reducing transmission are other fundamentals for expanding vaccination to more age groups. As vaccination coverage increased, the decrease in cases, hospitalizations and deaths accelerated throughout the country ”.

According to the official report: “During the meeting, the health authorities agreed on highlight the important advance of vaccination in all age groups, upholding the priority of starting, completing vaccination schedules and applying the third doses to immunocompromised people of all ages and over 50 who have received the Sinopharm vaccine ”.

“It seems that they are running a race to see who vaccinates the most children before the elections”

In dialogue with THE NATIONAfter learning the position of the provincial health officials, the parents who made the complaint said: “We from Minivacuname and Vacuname already knew that the ministers of the provinces and the city of Buenos Aires had adhered to this policy. We made the complaint on Monday and we ratified the complaint ”.

“We have been announcing irregularities with Sinopharm in all our communications for two months. The ministers seem to be running a race to see who vaccinates more children before the elections with a vaccine that the medical teams of our children with comorbidities cannot know data, “he said. Marcela Montané, who is a member of the network and has a nine-year-old daughter with cystic fibrosis who is waiting for a vaccine.

Then he asked himself: “A vaccine that gives the same dose to a child of three with cystic fibrosis as to a healthy man who weighs 100 kilos? And the ministers of all the provinces mount trucks to vaccinate, they propose strategies to vaccinate in schools, but no one called us knowing that we came denouncing irregularities and that we announced that on October 26 the FDA would debate the approval of Pfizer between 5 and 11 years in a public hearing broadcast by YouTube to the world. Approval that occurred on October 29, becoming the only approved pediatric vaccine for which safety and efficacy data are known ”.

The woman added: “Violating the health rights of minors is a criminal act of the perpetrator, but also of those who are silent and are accomplices.”

When asked if they would present an amparo so that minors with comorbidities were vaccinated with Pfizer, as was done with boys from 12 to 17, he said: “With adolescents, a protection presentation was made. Now we are in those instances, with a group of lawyers who are parents of the network to begin to take action if they do not resolve immediately the application of Pfizer in children ”.

The incorrect information that Carla Vizzotti said and the summons to Deputies

The controversy arose from the statements of the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, in which He assured that China had already started the inoculation process for boys of that age range on October 1, when they actually started administering it to that group last week.

Argentina allocated a stock of 10 million doses to the youngest and began the vaccination campaign for that age range in the subgroup with comorbidities almost a month before China, the producing country, and it became the second in the world to test this Covid vaccine in children from 3 to 11 years old, after the United Arab Emirates.

To begin vaccination in that group, the UAE relied on unpublished data from a phase III study of 900 boys, ages 3 to 17, with no comorbidities.

That clinical trial, which also includes a group of 900 over the age of 18 for comparison, It will end in February 2022 and is the one that would have been reviewed by the Anmat. “According to data provided, no security problems were detected in the subjects included in it,” is indicated in an extension of the technical report addressed to Vizzotti and signed by Manuel Limeres, head of the regulatory body, when the press conference of the official in Casa Rosada was about to end.

This led to a group of national deputies, led by the legislators of Together for Change Carmen Polledo, Rubén Manzi and Claudia Najul, requesting that a meeting of the Commission for Social Action and Public Health be convened in an “urgent” manner and Vizzotti, and the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nation, Juan Manzur, are summoned to provide explanations about “for the events surrounding” the application of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to boys and girls from 3 to 11 years old.

“I am writing to you in my capacity as 1st Vice President of the Commission for Social Action and Public Health of the Honorable Chamber of Deputies of the Nation to request that you urgently call a meeting of the Commission to the Minister of Health of the Nation, Dra. Carla Vizzotti, and Dr. Juan Luis Manzur, Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, to provide explanations before the ladies and gentlemen who make it up, in person, for the events surrounding the Sinopharm vaccination of children and adolescents and who have taken public today “, points out the note that was sent to the president of the Commission for Social Action and Public Health of the Chamber of Deputies, Pablo Yedlin, and to the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa.

Agreement for the booster dose in Health Personnel

On the other hand, in the statement issued today by the provincial Health Ministers an agreement was advanced to carry out a booster dose to Health Personnel. “Taking into account the increased circulation of the delta variant and the availability of vaccines in the country, it was decided to advance, between Monday and Tuesday, in the presentation and generation of consensus with the National Immunization Commission (Conain) and the Committee of Experts for promote the strategy of application of booster doses, starting with Health personnel”Indicates the text.

In addition, he adds: “At the same time, we will continue working with the National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat), as international organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been doing. ) for the implementation of the consensual recommendations ”.

“Regarding the importance of advancing with this booster dose strategy, it was pointed out that it is directly related to the increased circulation of the delta variant and the objective of protecting as soon as possible the health personnel who have completed their scheme more than six months ago, and then advance with the rest of the population in a staggered manner according to each provincial plan ”, they detailed about the next phase of the vaccination campaign.

The document closes: “It was also highlighted that Argentina currently has vaccines available to respond to provincial plans, taking into account geographic, cultural, and climatic diversity, the different advances in vaccination coverage as well as the strategies of future vaccination ”.