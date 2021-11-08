five curiosities of the saga that blew up the box office

Related news

Does 20 years the movie theaters experienced two historical events. The premieres of the first installments of two sagas as The Lord of the rings and Harry Potter turned those last months of 2001 into one of the most profitable in recent history. Theaters were packed to see the two adaptations of two cult works with millions of followers around the world. Both were the beginning of two successful franchises that transferred the cult for literary works to their film versions.

The two have celebrated these two decades since the premiere of their first film in the same way, with a rerun in a theater that is at a radically different time from 2001. In Spain, where harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will return to theaters this Friday, they are still not fully resurrected. Theaters live dependent on a great premiere that fills, but without the rest of the films working. People have not returned at all, but nevertheless the re-release of the Lord of the Rings trilogy was a resounding success that now they want to repeat with that of the film directed by Chris Columbus.

A project with the Spielberg label

In 1997 the producer David heyman I was looking for a children’s book to make a film adaptation with the possibility of becoming a franchise. Quickly came to The Philosopher’s Stone, the first installment of Harry Potter and began a negotiation that ended with JK Rowling selling the first four novels for less than two million dollars. It was time to find a director. The first in mind was Steven Spielberg, who was linked to the project in its beginnings, but who left the witness to Chris Columbus, an expert in films for the whole family such as Only at home. As it became known later, Spielberg was betting on an animated film instead of a live action one, and he thought it would be better to merge several books into a single film, something that the production company rejected.

‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’.



Rowling’s choices

After the confirmation that Spielberg was not going to direct the film, there were many rumors about what would have happened. The most malicious pointed out that it had been the writer who had said no to the director of Tiburon, something that she herself later denied and made it clear that she had never had decision-making power over any of the directors in charge of the movies or vetoed anyone. In what it did have to do was in the cast, Rowling put a condition for the adaptations, that the actors and actresses were English. That made him stay out of the project Robin williams, a fan of the literary saga and who had volunteered for the role of Hagrid. It is also said that the choice of Alan Rickman as Snape became hers.

Fear of growth

The decision to make a movie for each book and that they were live action instead of animation brought a great complication: the cast. The chosen kids would grow up and the production rhythms of a play like this are long, so they would find that in the third film of the saga they would look like actors from Out of Class, thirty-somethings playing as teenagers. That is why the films were tried to arrive every year. It was like this in the first two, the fundamental ones so that the children did not grow too much. Then they always arrived every two years at the latest, which made us see their three young protagonists grow –Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson– in front of our eyes.

Harry without green eyes

Fans of literary sagas are very demanding. They expect every detail of their favorite books to be on display, and when they don’t, they are very disappointed. With Harry Potter, everyone highlighted the great fidelity of the adaptation he made Steve Kloves, who had previously made two wonderful scripts, those of The fabulous Baker Boys and Young prodigies. However, there was something that fans highlighted and quickly highlighted. Two signs with which JK Rowling described two of her protagonists, Harry and Hermione and that were not in the movies.

Harry Potter, according to the book, has green eyes like his mother, something that does not happen in the movies. Hermione, meanwhile, has really prominent front teeth, something that didn’t happen in the adaptation either. This has an explanation, and it is that the green lenses that he placed on Raddclife caused him an allergic reaction, while the dental prostheses that they put on Watson made him not understand it at all.

A platform for history

One of the most magical moments in the book is when Harry accesses via platform nine and three-quarters of the King’s Cross station in London to get on the Hogwarts Express every September 1. In the books that platform is between platforms 9 and 10, however, what is seen in the movies does not correspond to these platforms, but all the scenes were shot between 4 and 5. So the absolute fans of the saga go to both places to take pictures. In fact, due to the success of the films, a cart was placed that simulates entering the magical world between platforms 9 and 10, although with the last renovation of the station it is found before entering.

