Find out which movies and series are missing from Marvel’s phase 4

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) has left great surprises among fans of the franchise with the productions that it has taken so far. However, it is barely half the way, as there will still be more films and series that will define the future of the MCU.

Productions such as Black Widow, Wandavision, Shang-chi and, the most recent premiere, Eternals, have astonished locals and strangers of the famous superhero franchise, but it is not all that Marvel has planned for its phase 4, as the most recent titles expected are to come:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is, without a doubt, the most anticipated production by fans in this fourth phase of the MCU. It’s no surprise, as all wall-crawler fans are hoping to see the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-men, in what would be Marvel’s most ambitious crossover yet.

However, the above is still unconfirmed and viewers may be disappointed in having such high expectations. Despite this, the film aims to be a box office success when it opens worldwide on December 17.

Hawkeye

Disney + will premiere its fifth series based on Marvel superheroes on November 24 and will do so with Hawkeye, a show that will follow in the footsteps of Clint Barton after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Hawkeye must work with Kate Bishop, a young archer willing to become a new protector of the MCU, to confront the enemies of her past time as Ronin and return to her family in time for Christmas.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The long-awaited sequel to Marvel’s sorcerer will be one of the most important for the future of the franchise, as it will fully enter the subject of the multiverse within the UCM and will open the possibility of connecting with other ‘worlds’, such as that of X- Men or 4 Fantastic. This film will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth film of the god of thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. It is the second installment of Thor directed by Taika Waititi and which promises to give fans a galactic adventure full of action and humor. Additionally, this film marks the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will likely be appreciated as the female version of the mighty Thor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The sequel to Black Panther is one of the most intriguing films of phase 4, as the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman shocked the world film scene and a film that pays tribute to the memory of the ‘king of Wakanda’ is expected. Its tentative release date is November 11, 2022.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The Ant Man will premiere his third film on July 28, 2023, where he will present one of the most anticipated antagonists by the community: Kang, the Conqueror, a character who was already seen in the ‘Loki’ series and who promises to inherit the Thanos’ position as the MCU’s main threat.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, more series such as ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘She Hulk’ also await, shows that will introduce the famous antihero and the female version of Hulk within the UCM and that will reach Disney + throughout 2022, as well as Secret Invasion, a miniseries that will star Samuel L. Jackson and that will adapt one of the biggest events in comics.

Also, other films will end up making up phase 4, including: The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel that will be released in 2023; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, third and last film (according to rumors) of this group of superheroes and which will hit theaters in 2023; and Blade, which will culminate the fourth phase of the MCU with the introduction of the vampire slayer, with no date yet to be confirmed.