Finch: Tom Hanks also tries his luck with the end of the world

Apple just revealed the date of the second Tom Hanks movie to premiere on its Apple TV + platform. Is about Finch, a science fiction film that will arrive on November 5.

Like Greyhound, the actor’s first film in the streaming of the company, Finch it also had to be delayed several times by the pandemic.

The new film reveals a futuristic story about a lone inventor and his fellow adventurers, a dog and a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, who has just won an award at Cannes.

Hanks takes on the lead role, a robotics engineer who emerges from a self-imposed underground exile to travel through a desolate landscape somewhere in the United States. He is accompanied on this journey by his dog, Goodyear, and an android named Jeff.

After living together for a decade, Finch’s health begins to deteriorate, so he builds the robot to take care of his dog when he is gone. The three will form a kind of family, where the protagonist must explain to the android what it means to be alive.

The film is directed by Miguel Sapochnick, known for some episodes of the hit hit game of Thrones, in addition to working in Altered Carbon, Master of sex and True Detective.

Robert Zemeckis is the producer, while the film comes from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, which could explain the sci-fi and post-apocalypse-oriented plot.

The production has shared the first official image, where you can see the three protagonists of the film. In addition, they highlight some everyday items that Finch collects before starting the journey.

