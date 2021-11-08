Favio Álvarez celebrated the classification of Pumas to the repechage

Although the panorama was not the best of all, yesterday Cougars managed to win the most important victory of the entire tournament and qualified for the playoffs of the League. With a goal from Diogo de Oliveira on the closing of the meeting, the set of Andres Lillini He took the three points and everyone present in the University Olympic Stadium, included Favio Alvarez placeholder image, author of one of the many who later showed his joy on social networks.

Last night must have been a short one for college fans. Is that, after a round trip in which everything seemed to indicate that the play-off was increasingly far from being possible, the local team took an advantage, blew up the stadium and was able to maintain the result until the end, which clearly led to a series of festivities and a lot of excitement.

Although the group celebrated after the victory, the posts on social networks did not take long to arrive. One of those who shared the most in their networks was Favio Alvarez placeholder image that, in addition to uploading several Instagram stories with his goal, he published a photo with a message that talks about the good chemistry that exists outside the field of play with the rest of his teammates.

“Thank you God for this joy! Proud to be part of this family! Always united!”, were the words of the midfielder, who scored the second goal of the game and then published a photo with the other two scorers, Diogo de Oliveira and Arturo “Palermo” Ortíz. In his post he received congratulations from his teammates, who praised him for the goal he scored and which clearly helped the team to qualify.

How did Favio Álvarez close the regular phase?

With yesterday’s goal and victory, Álvarez closed a new regular phase of the MX League wearing the Pumas t-shirt. In this edition of the local tournament, the Argentine participated in a total of 14 matches, scored two goals and assisted his teammates only once. Although his harvest was not immense, with his two goals he was able to get among the team’s scorers.