Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel and the reason he didn’t meet his father | Fast and furious | Actors | african father | | FAME

Vin Diesel, one of the toughest men in Hollywood and with a fortune of more than 225 million dollars, had a life full of conflicts and problems, such as never having met his father. Do you know why she never met him? Pay attention to this note if you want to know more about the real life of the actor who plays Toretto in the saga “Fast and furious”.

WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF THE ARTISTIC NAME OF VIN DIESEL?

Mark Sinclair Vincent was born in California, United States, on July 18, 1967. When he began working as a security agent in nightclubs, he became very popular with his nickname that he decided to adopt forever: Diesel.

On one occasion he said that, as he had a lot of energy and was always ready, his colleagues called him Diesel: he never ran out. Then he took over the stage name that comes out of the first three letters of his surname, Vincent, accompanied by the nickname he took from his first job, then being Vin Diesel. She found it funny, out of the ordinary, and she didn’t hesitate to introduce herself like that every time she was asked her name. For two decades it has been his registered trademark, and not even in his family do they mention him by the name they gave him at birth.

WHY DID VIN DIESEL NEVER KNOW HIS FATHER?

Actor Vin Diesel said that he had a complex childhood and adolescence, with cruel situations and harassment. He never knew his father and that his grandparents did not accept him.

WHY DID HER GRANDPARENTS NOT ACCEPT VIN DIESEL’S FATHER?

The actor once said that he never met his father because his grandparents had not accepted the interracial love relationship, since the man was African and his mother, of English descent.

Although the actor did not go into details, his grandparents are believed to have forced his parents to separate. Mark Sinclair Vincent grew up with his mother, Delora Sherleen Sinclair, in the United States and never had the last name of his biological father.

WHY DIDN’T VIN DIESEL HAVE HIS FATHER’S LAST NAME?

The actor’s mother, after forcibly breaking off the relationship with Vin Diesel’s father, soon after the woman met another man, who raised him as if he were his own son, even giving him the surname. That person, Irving H. Vincent, was African-American, although it is not known whether there were any objections in this case from his mother’s parents.

The man was a theater teacher and, thanks to the good relationship between them, Vin got to know the world of performing arts. Irving accompanied him to acting classes and spoke to him about plays, arousing the curiosity of the little boy, who would decide already then that in the future he would get involved in the artistic environment.