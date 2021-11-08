Fans Shouldn’t Miss Xbox 20th Anniversary Event

We’re just a week away from Xbox’s 20th anniversary. A date marked on the calendar in red by every fan of the company. A date in which, in addition, Microsoft will hold a special event focused on the history, past, present and future, of the company. A live stream where they already told us there would be no big announcements and no new games announced. But that does not mean that we do not have the odd bomb.

An idea that, over the days, has been reinforced. More with the latest statements by Jez Corden on the Windows Central podcast, Xbox Two, where he dropped that we could see big reveals.

Are backwards compatible back to Xbox?

Someone I trust told me that any fan would want to see the event. I don’t know exactly what will be advertised there. Microsoft has downplayed it a bit and they have said not to expect any new game announcements, which I think is fair to advise. But someone I trust told me that fans will want to see the event. This person in is the type of people who likes to exaggerate or lie, so I believe him. And I’m going to see it because this person told me that we should see it.

These are Corden’s statements regarding the Xbox 20th Anniversary event. But, as we said, Microsoft has already softened the tone regarding possible new announcements. But that does not mean that we can see new material from games already announced, such as Fable or Perfect Dark, both games closely linked to the history of the division. And, of course, we will have a new dose of Halo Infinite, which will hit the market three weeks later.

Another option would be the return of the backward compatible program, on standby for a couple of years. An idea that has gained strength with the appearance of new records of classic games, such as Arx Fatalis that we pointed out this morning right here.

Whatever it is, it seems that Microsoft has prepared a good event for us to celebrate its 20 years.