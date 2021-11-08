Faitelson demerits win over Caleb Plant – El Financiero

This weekend Saul Canelo Alvarez he established himself as the best boxer Pound for pound of the world, after defeating the American by knockout Caleb Plant, thus becoming the only super middleweight champion.

The duel that the mythical hotel hosted MGM Grand from Las Vegas, Nevada, was the scene where the tapatió was awarded the sash of the International Boxing Federation (FIB), unifying those of the World Boxing Council (CMB), World Boxing Organization (OMB) and World Boxing Association (AMB) and thus become a four-time champion.

After this historic combat, the criticism by the sports journalist David faitelson They did not wait and, through their official account Twitter, wrote and decried the work that the Mexican had in the North American strings.

“With all due respect, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez cannot be the best fighter in the world pound for pound… That distinction doesn’t just mean winning fights and titles. It means being the most complete. He is not… ”, placed Faitelson.

With all due respect, Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez cannot be the best boxer in the world pound by pound …

That distinction doesn’t just mean winning fights and titles. It means being the most complete. He is not … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) November 7, 2021

After the comment posted by the newspaper ESPN in his social network, he continued with the theme leaving behind the historic evening he had Canelo in view of Plant, because it ensures that “they continue to sell more than it really is …”

“Crawford, by Errol Spence or Naoya inoue. He is a boxer who relies much of his prowess on power, preparation and discipline. He is 31 years old. It is a “mole”, he sentenced.