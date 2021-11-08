F45 goes shopping and acquires the Pilates chain Vive Active

F45 continues to expand its business through purchases. Australian fitness company has acquired Sydney-based Pilates chain Vive Active. Neither the economic amount of the operation nor the terms of the negotiation between both companies has transpired.

The purchase of the Australian Pilates chain will drive the expansion of F45 around the world. Currently, the company already has a presence in more than sixty countries with a total of 2,247 franchises. In Spain, F45 has just four locations.

One of the places where the Australian chain plans to grow is the United States. F45 has reached an agreement with the operator Hiit so that it integrates the brand in all its clubs in the United States.

After the agreement, the management of Vive Active will continue developing the same work in the Pilates chain, so John Keats, co-founder and CEO of the company, will remain at the helm of Vive Active and will report directly to Adam Gilchrist, president of F45 .

The Australian fitness chain ended the first half of 2021 with a loss of $ 67.3 million, which contrasted with the profit of 5.1 million dollars that it obtained in 2020 in the same period of time.

Created in 2012 in Australia, F45 is a franchise of fitness which has more than 1,750 studies in 50 countries and bases its program on training Hiit 45 minutes long. In 2019, actor Mark Wahlberg became a shareholder in the company.