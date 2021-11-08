F1, Mexican GP 2021: summary, World Championship classification, victory for Max Verstappen and podium with Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Checo Pérez | FULL-SPORTS

The Grand Prix of Mexico from Formula 1 He started with everything, as the two Mercedes drivers, Valtteri Bottas (started from pole position) and Lewis Hamilton fought for the first position, but before reaching the first corner, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) passed them both through the opposite sector and captured the leadership of the race that takes place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. It was a win from start to finish for the Dutchman.

On the long 800-meter straight, Bottas cared much more for Hamilton than for Verstappen, who managed to get his car to have suction (N. of R: when the car in front has all the turbulence from the air intake, he loses speed and the one behind him approaches him) on the car of the Englishman who he surpassed when he reached the first corner. In that variant on the right, Bottas was touched by Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), who lost part of his front wing, while the Finn was at the back of the pack, went through the pits and when he returned to the track he placed himself in position 18th.

Afterwards, Verstappen set a great pace and took more than three seconds out of Hamilton. The expectation grew among the fans who packed the circuit, as the two championship leaders are ahead in the race.

Then the Dutchman widened the gap with the British and on the 22nd turn he managed to take 7.8 seconds out of him, who in turn began to feel the attack of another Red Bull rider, Sergio “Checo” Pérez, accompanied by all his fans.

There was little Hamilton could do in the following rounds, as Verstappen managed to take 8.5 seconds to 10 seconds on lap 30, when the Briton entered the pits to change his tires. They put the hard compound on him and he bet on reaching the end with those compounds.

Three laps later it was Verstappen’s turn to stop (he also put on hard tires), who was left as an escort for the local credit, ‘Checo’ Pérez. Red Bull’s strategy was for the Dutchman to regain the lead when the Mexican completes his stoppage in the pits, something he did on the 41st lap.

When Max took the lead again, the distance with Lewis was 9.4 seconds, notwithstanding the good rhythm that the seven-time world champion tried to have, whose morale was hit again when on lap 43rd the difference between the first and second was 10.3 seconds.

With 20 laps to go, Verstappen’s pace was hell and he got 13.3 seconds out of Hamilton, who began to worry about Checo Pérez, who was also improving his lap times and getting closer to the Briton.

In the last ten laps, Hamilton had no chance to get close to Verstappen, whose ninth win of the season was processed after taking the lead with that great game where from third place he jumped to the top of the race.

In the epilogue, ‘Checo’ Pérez could not lower the second difference against Hamilton, who was able to finish second in front of the other Red Bull driver.

Verstappen was victorious and took 19 points ahead of Hamilton in the championship fight. The next date will be in a week with the San Pablo Grand Prix (new name in Brazil), at the José Carlos Pace racetrack in Interlagos.

The preview of the Mexican GP

Everything was ready at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the long-awaited Grand Prix of Mexico to begin. How could it be otherwise, the local public that will be present expect a great performance from Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who has been shining this season with the Red Bull team.

What time to see the Mexican GP?

United States – 12.00 pm Los Angeles time

Mexico – 1.00 pm

– 1.00 pm Peru – 2.00 pm

Ecuador – 2.00 pm

– 2.00 pm Colombia – 2.00 pm

USA – 2.00 pm Texas time

– 2.00 pm Texas time Bolivia – 3.00 pm

Venezuela – 3.00 pm

– 3.00 pm United States – 3.00 pm Miami time

Uruguay – 4.00 pm

– 4.00 pm Paraguay – 4.00 pm

Argentina – 4.00 pm

– 4.00 pm Brazil – 4.00 pm

chili – 4.00 pm

– 4.00 pm Spain – 8.00 pm

Italy – 8.00 pm

What channels will broadcast the GP of Mexico?

The Grand Prix of Mexico will be broadcast in South America by the signals of: ESPN 2, ESPN Play, Star +, Star Action and Fox Sports (Chile)

The Mexican had suffered an accident on the day of free practice, but he overcame the problem and this Saturday had an acceptable participation in the classification, remaining in fourth place on the grid for the main day. Definitely a good location so you can tempt first place.

Likewise, the dispute between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will catch the eye. Currently, the Dutchman, who is aiming for his first annual crown, is leading the World Drivers’ Championship with 287.5 points, while the Briton, in search of his fifth consecutive title, is second with 275.5.

After setting his best times in qualifying, Hamilton was left with the second place and Verstappen in the third box, which is considered more favorable by many specialists. The pole position ended up in the hands of Valtteri Bottas, the other Mercedes driver, who is looking to recover after being relegated in the United States GP.

Meanwhile, Ferrari will be waiting to fight for the podium. Carlos Sainz finished in sixth place and Charles Leclerc in eighth, with Daniel Ricciardo in the middle. Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri is another of those who aspires to surprise and this time he will start in fifth place.

However, there was not only positive news, but also accidents. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll lost control of his car and ended up hitting the safety barrier hard. You will have to boot to the last site due to this problem. Spaniard Fernando Alonso seemed destined for a similar position, but will ultimately be twelfth thanks to the punishment suffered by other drivers.

George Russel (16th with Williams Racing), Tsunoda (17th with AlphaTauri), Lando Norris (18th with McLaren), Esteban Ocon (19th with Alpine) were some of those previously sanctioned by the FIA: with the exception of the last one, the others had made changes to the engine.