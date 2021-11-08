F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton highlights Checo Prez’s work: “He has improved a lot”

Lewis hamilton was one of the pilots who took the podium at the weekend in the Grand Prix of Mexico 2021. The Mercedes driver finished in second place and at times was pressured by Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez, who closed third. In social networks, the British highlighted the work of the Mexican and clarified his words on Sunday.

“I just want to make sure people don’t misread what I said yesterday. I have a lot of respect for Checo and I think he’s doing a great job on your new team. He’s improved a lot this season and I know how difficult it is to progress with a new team, it takes time”.

“My comment was simply that Following another car in Mexico is the hardest due to the low resistance that we all have. That is why there is very little control. However, he was able to follow so closely with the amount of downforce they were able to carry. Good for Checo for keeping it clean. “

Hamilton finished second, just behind Max Verstappen. The Mercedes man said about Checo at the end of the race: “That shows how fast his car was, when Sergio was so close to me and he was able to get so close.”

