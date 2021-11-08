Excuse Sofía Vergara, can you explain to me how your son is already 30 years old?

In the early years of Sofia Vergara In America, the rest of the world didn’t quite know what to think when she appeared on the red carpet with an attractive brunette, because her companion He seemed too young to be his partner and no one thought that it could be his own son.

At that time, not many knew that the Colombian actress became a mother while still a teenager after marrying at age 18. In fact, seeing it is difficult to get used to the idea that her son Manolo just turned 30 or that she herself is not far from entering her fifties, but she is.

In fact, his family has organized a party in style this Wednesday to celebrate Manolo’s birthday, in which there was no lack of good food or live musical performances, and of course an emotional message on his Instagram account.

“Happy 30th birthday to the best son in the world. You are smarter than you think, stronger than you look and braver than you think.. Keep up the good work. And it’s still so sexy! “, Sofía has written along with a compilation of old images of the two.

Of course, we are talking about the real Manolo, and not the impostor who a few months ago managed to sneak into his house pretending to be his son, and dedicated himself to destroying the house by writing the name he uses on social networks with orange paint on the walls.

The intruder also left a message for the Colombian actress, since He was convinced that she is his real mother and tried to contact her several times through Instagram. In total, it is believed that it would have caused damages worth one hundred thousand dollars and when the police finally showed up at the house, they acknowledged that they had been responsible for the graffiti on the exterior walls.

Fortunately, never crossed paths with Sofia or Joe Manganiello, who did go later to his house to speak with the agents and probably also to assess the extent of the damage.