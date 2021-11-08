Everything you need to know to open an OnlyFans account

Onlyfans has had an unthinkable growth during the last year because thousands and thousands of users have created an account. And through it they have proven an incredible but well-known business model. Where users pay or charge a monthly subscription to publish or consume certain content.

It doesn’t really matter who wants to open an Onlyfans account, as celebrities and ordinary people alike can. In addition, it is possible to make a profit through the images and videos that are published in your account, with the assurance that you will not suffer any type of censorship.

Without further introduction, let’s start listing the things you need to know about Onlyfans, whether to create an account or learn how to use it.

Onlyfans restrictions

As we mentioned earlier lines, Onlyfans offers the guarantee of not exercising any type of censorship to the material that is uploaded on the platform. For this reason, it is essential to be of legal age to open an Onlyfans account.

Since we entered the point of opening an account, here we share how to do it step by step. Although, Onlyfans follows the principle of any social network so it will allow you several options to open your account. It doesn’t hurt to know the procedure:

Go to the official website of Onlyfans “, since you are there, select” Register at Onlyfans.com “. As in any social network, when trying to register you will be given the option to do so through your Twitter account, Google or only with your email. You must define your password.

Then it will direct you to your account settings, where you can change your password or email

In the upper left it will allow you to select your notifications and security preferences

In the case of users who want the Onlyfans account only to consume content. The platform will ask for your bank details to which the charges for your subscriptions will be made.

In the case of creators, they will have to go through a data accreditation. Then, you must define the cost of your content, either for each publication or subscription.

How to use your account

Once you have your Onlyfans account, it will be time to enjoy the content that the users of the platform offer. There is a great variety, from sports content, entertainment to explicit content for adults. It is worth mentioning that not all the accounts you follow must be paid or subscription, since there are free accounts.

On the Onlyfans platform, you will mainly find four sections, home, messages, menu and create:

In the home section, you will see the publications of those content creators that you follow. In addition, the platform will follow you with new accounts that you can follow

In the messages section, as in any other application with this function, you will find the messages with the people you have conversations with. In addition, to be able to send messages to the Onlyfans users that you follow, although not all of them have that function enabled.

In the menu, you will see your information”on, that is, username, followers and followed

Finally, in the create section, as you can imagine, you can upload content, be it text, images or videos.

Payment methods at Onlyfans

This is one of the most important points since as we mentioned above, mostly, users have to pay a subscription to the creators of Onlyfans that they follow.

The bank details you provided when creating your Onlyfans account are the same that will be used to pay for your subscriptions. Either monthly or yearly. It is worth mentioning that if when creating your account you decided to skip the bank details step, you will be able to register them in the menu.

A key point to mention is that in the case of creators who have an Onlyfans account to generate profits. They will only receive 80% of the total cost of their subscription, while the other 20% is kept by the platform.

We hope this quick guide on Onlyfans is helpful.