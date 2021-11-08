Endless: legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Deep has a new chapter for evidence tampering

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
27

The legal battle between Johnny Deep and Amber Heard far from ending it has worsened these days. The actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife after she wrote an article in December 2019 for a well-known newspaper in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic violence.

Johnny deep maintains that Amber Heard manipulated the photos that she presented as proof that the actor had assaulted her. For this reason, the court agreed to examine the cell phone of the American actress and model, with photos of the alleged attacks received by Deep.

