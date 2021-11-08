Endless: legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Deep has a new chapter for evidence tampering

The legal battle between Johnny Deep and Amber Heard far from ending it has worsened these days. The actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife after she wrote an article in December 2019 for a well-known newspaper in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic violence.

Johnny deep maintains that Amber Heard manipulated the photos that she presented as proof that the actor had assaulted her. For this reason, the court agreed to examine the cell phone of the American actress and model, with photos of the alleged attacks received by Deep.

The attorney for Johnny deep stated that the Los Angeles police did not accept those images as evidence of any obvious injury in Amber Heard. According to the actor’s version, his ex-wife and his friends fabricated the photographs to make the accusations against him.

They did this to get an approach restriction issued against Johnny deep, to prevent contact with his ex-wife; with the aim of using it in favor of Amber Heard when it comes to reaching a seven million dollar divorce settlement. The specialized team that supports and accompanies the actor said that the images did not have metadata, so the expert could not verify the details.

Image: Instagram Johnny Deep. fan

Given this situation of alleged adulteration of evidence by Amber Heard; the spokesperson for the specialists hired by Johnny deep said: “Preliminary investigation shows that several of the photos have gone through a photo editing application called Photo 3 that can easily manipulate the images, such as showing bruises where there really were none.”