Emotional reception for Xavi Hernández in Barcelona

Barcelona, ​​Spain. Around 10,000 fans joined in chants at the Camp Nou Stadium for the arrival of the new coach of the Barcelona the Spanish Xavi Hernandez that did not hide his excitement at being home again.

Xavi Hernandez was accompanied by the club president

Barcelona

Joan Laporta and together they joined the chants of the fans of the Catalans who cheered him on more than one occasion.

Joan Laporta He was the first to pick up the microphone to join the chant ‘Un dia de partit’ (A day of match), while raising his arms to further encourage some supporters already committed to the cause. And Xavi, visibly moved, ended up adding to the moment of euphoria.

EFE

Xavi Hernández moved to tears

“I am very excited, I do not want to get excited, this reception from the fans is impressive,” admitted Xavi, whose eyes ended up getting wet in the end.

The fans, equipped with flags in the Barça and ‘senyera’ colors, filled the second and third stands of the Camp Nou grandstand and part of the second for the northern goal. The almost 10,000 tickets were purchased mostly by young fans.

All of them waited patiently for the start of a presentation that started 25 minutes late, since Xavi He spent more time than planned in the club’s offices, formalizing with Laporta the contract that will link him to Barcelona until 2024. In any case, the final rubrics were made on the same pitch as the Camp Nou, finished with an emotional hug between the coach and the president .

The new Barcelona coach,

Xavi Hernandez

He explained that the Barça team “cannot allow themselves to draw or lose.”

For his part, the president ruled that “this day will mark the history of the club, it is a very exciting day.”

At this time Barcelona it is located in ninth place in the Spanish championship with 17 units, out of all European competition for next season