Emma Stone’s filmography: 15 essential characters in her acting career | Film and TV

Born in Arizona, United States, in 1988, Emma Stone is one of the most awarded actresses of the 20th centuryI: He has received multiple nominations and major awards such as an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG for his outstanding performances.

Before appearing in mass media such as film or television, Emma forged her career as a stage actress by appearing in the credits of more than 16 plays in her native Arizona.

Many don’t remember him, but he appeared in some episodes of shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Zack & Cody: Twins in Action on Disney Channel and iCarly on Nickelodeon.

His big boost in Hollywood came in 2007 when he participated in the comedy Superbad With which he won the Young Hollywood Awards in the category Fascinating New Face. From then on, she has participated in projects with which she has been able to reaffirm her acting quality and that have led her to be one of the most profitable women in the seventh art.

These are 15 essential projects in Emma Stone’s career

Jules in Superbad from 2007

from 2007 Olive Penderghast in Easy A from 2010

from 2010 Kayla in Friends with benefits from 2011

from 2011 Hannah Weaver in Crazy, Stupid, Love from 2011

from 2011 Eugenia Skeeter in The Help or crossed lives from 2011

from 2011 Gwen Stacy in The amazing Spiderman from 2012

from 2012 Sam Thomson in Birdman from 2014

from 2014 Sophie Baker in Magic in the moonlight from 2014

from 2014 Jill Polard in Irrational Man

Mia Dolan in La La Land from 2016

from 2016 Billie Jean King in War of the sexes from 2017

from 2017 Abigail Masham in The favourite from 2018

from 2018 Annie Landsberg in Maniac from 2018

from 2018 Wichita in Zombieland: Double Tap of 2019

of 2019 Cruella De Vila in Cruella from 2021

