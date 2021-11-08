Elon Musk took a poll on Twitter and now must sell 10% of his shares in Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk should sell about 10 percent of his Tesla stock, according to 57.9 percent of people who voted in the poll launched by the Twitter billionaire himself.

“He was willing to accept either of the two results,” Musk posted after the vote ended.

The richest person in the world he tweeted on Saturday that he would divest 10 percent of his shares if users approved the proposal.

Musk has previously said that he would have to exercise a large number of stock options in the next three months, which would generate a large tax bill. Selling some of your shares could free up funds for To pay the taxes.

As of June 30, Musk’s stake in Tesla amounted to about 170.5 million shares and the sale of 10% would equal about $ 21 billion according to calculations of Reuters.

The poll got more than 3.5 million votes.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately that unrealized gains are a means of tax avoidance, which is why I’m proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk said Saturday, adding that receives no cash salary or bonuses “From nowhere”.

The United States Senate Democrats have tabled a proposal to tax the actions of billionaires and other marketable assets to help fund President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda and fill a loophole that has allowed them to defer capital gains taxes indefinitely.

Musk has criticized the proposal saying: “Eventually, they run out of money from other people and then they come for you ”.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, who introduced the tax proposal, said Saturday: “Whether or not the richest man in the world pays taxes, it shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll.”

“It is time for billionaires income tax“.

Including stock options, Musk owns a 23% stake in Tesla, the world’s most valuable auto company whose market value recently topped $ 1 trillion. He also owns other valuable companies, including SpaceX.

His brother Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 on Friday Tesla shares, becoming the latest board member to divest a slew of company stock that reached record highs.

A week ago, Musk said on Twitter that he would sell 6 billion in Tesla stock and donate it to the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations, provided the organization released more information about how it was spending its money.

