Dwayne Johnson has an IWC watch as impressive as he is

Colin Kaepernick he’s kept a low profile since his playing days came to an abrupt halt. He’s done an occasional photoshoot and a Nike ad, but mostly avoided interviews and the flashy book that says it all. However, those days of flying under the radar seem to be over.

Has a new Netflix series, Colin in Black and White , led by Ava DuVernay and predictably conservative talking heads filled a great deal of airtime shouting about a comment Kaepernick makes on the show, comparing the NFL’s combined draft to a slavery auction.

Meanwhile, he walked past the show’s Los Angeles premiere wearing a watch that said, “Oh, you’re pissed, huh?” Also this week, the very special Reverso of Jay Z and Drew Barrymore present a watch from their impressive collection.

Kevin Winter

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak by Colin Kaepernick

AP describes Kaepernick’s sparkling Royal Oak as “frosted”. But “frosted”, a word that evokes delicate gold particles gently smeared on the watch like the icing on a cupcake, it is quite misleading here. The watch gets its matte look thanks to a diamond-tipped “hammer” that pulverizes the watch case creating small indentations. The AP shared a video of the technique and the process resembles a tattoo gun needle striking the watch repeatedly. That said, it’s hard to look at Kaepernick’s doll and think it wasn’t worth it.

Kevin Mazur

Edition “Tribute to 1931” by Jaeger LeCoultre Reverse by Jay -Z

The Reverse’s secret weapon has always been its flip-up housing two-sided. When the watch was originally invented in 1931, polo players took advantage of this feature by placing the watch in a smooth, rigid casing to protect the more delicate side of the time. Since then, JLC has used the alternate side as an additional canvas to add more complications, art, and prints. Hov’s special edition falls in the last field. At the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Jay used his Reverse aside with a Carnegie Hall engraving; got the watch after topping the spot for two nights in a row nearly a decade ago.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin

IWC Portugieser Annual Calendar by Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson knows what kinds of watches they work for you. The Rock leans toward Panerai, which sells monstrous, heavy watches as its standard models, and the IWC pilot watches, which are equally great watches in the name of readability. Anything smaller could look like a Swatch on Johnson’s stocky forearms. IWC outfitted this Portugieser with a fancy yearly calendar complication, but the 44 millimeter watch It looks like your average Johnson luxury watch.

Kevin Mazur

Drew Barrymore’s Rolex Datejust

Barrymore quietly has a mega Rolex collection. The actress and talk show host owns many of the brand’s biggest hits, including a Submariner and GMT. For that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, where she dressed in a towel and a mask, she opted for something a little less flashy in her Rolex Datejust. She is clearly dressed as a joke, but there is something funny about this image from a watch-watching perspective. Barrymore, fresh out of the shower and still wearing a towel, still makes sure to have a watch on her wrist first thing in the morning. Intelligent.

Michael Reaves

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak skeleton of Jayson Tatum

Last week, the Boston Celtics held the dreaded exclusive player gathering: the NBA’s vote renewal, a sign of assertiveness that is trying to settle on a shaky footing. And while the conversation was probably about being a good teammate, I can’t help but wonder if style tips came up as well. Because later in the week, Tatum showed up to play the Miami Heat wearing a Kapital jersey and an AP Royal Oak. Like Kaepernick’s, Tatum’s watch is matte. Unlike Kaepernick’s, Tatum’s is also a skeleton. Tatum and his Boston Celtics then went on to beat the hottest team in the NBA at the Heat.

