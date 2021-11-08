Drinking beer after exercising can help you hydrate, study finds

Helping the body recover after exercising could be one of the benefits of drinking beer, according to a recent study.

Despite its bad reputation, beer has proven not to be so harmful to our body, even providing nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. It has also been indicated as a drink that prevents the oxidation of cells – thus preventing heart attacks – and as a perfect substitute in diets designed for people with diabetes. But is it possible that there are benefits of drinking beer after exercising? Apparently yes.

According to a recent study, moderate beer intake helps the body recover after undergoing long routines of physical activity. Nevertheless, not all beers qualify within this wonderful discovery.

What are the benefits of drinking beer after exercising?

Without a doubt, fluids are an important part of the recovery process an athlete has to undergo after finishing their work. It’s not for nothing that marathon runners consume gallons of water after reaching the finish line; football players drink energy drinks; and Nascar drivers celebrate their triumph with a good drink of cold milk. But can any of these well-known – and healthy – beverages be substituted with beer?

According to a study published in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, beer fulfills the function of helping to recover after doing some physical activity, thanks to its amounts of carbohydrates and sodium. Unfortunately for pint lovers, these benefits are only achieved if the beer is Light or with low alcohol content.











These types of beer also have another beneficial ingredient for the body: polyphenols. This group of chemicals helps maintain the rigor of the immune system and reduce the risk of respiratory infections and heart problems. In addition, it is currently being studied whether polyphenols promote burning calories in food.

It should be noted that beer – still Light or with less than 4% alcohol – it also has its limits and its benefits are nullified if the practitioner consumes two servings of 300 ml after exercising. Moderate consumption, of course, is recommended. A 355 thousand bottle or a 473 ml can will be enough to recover.

Can I drink beer before having physical activity?

While the benefits of drinking beer Light after exercising are still being analyzed, specialists agree that consuming it before activating is a bad idea.

One of the obvious reasons is the intoxicating effect own alcohol. Experts also consider it dangerous for alcohol to promote weakening of muscles, avoid oxygenation of the brain and affect the levels of hormones such as testosterone, which could cause fluids and fats remain in the body. Saying no to a beer before exercising is best. Once the exercise is over, the answer could be another.

