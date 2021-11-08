Dollar price today Monday, peso starts week unchanged

Today Monday, November 8, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.3445 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 1.59 cents against the spot interbank dollar to stand at 20.3231 pesos, compared to the close of Friday in Banxico (20.3390). On this first day of the week the exchange rate appreciates slightly.

In the first session of the second week of November, the Mexican peso closed with a stability against the US dollar that only reported a penny of gains in a context in which the markets remain cautious waiting for new information on inflation in the neighboring country.

In recent times the Reservation Federal The US finally announced a gradual decrease in its acquisitions of assets so that the stimulus to the economy ends in June 2022.

Although this decision was expected by investors, it remains to be known when the rate of interest on the rise, and to get an idea the markets are waiting for the economic information regarding the prices at consumer.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.3231- Sale: $ 20.3231

: Buy $ 20.3231- Sale: $ 20.3231 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 21.29

: Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 21.29 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.62 – Sale: $ 20.57

: Buy: $ 19.62 – Sale: $ 20.57 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.66 – Sale: $ 20.57

Buy: $ 19.66 – Sale: $ 20.57 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.15 – Sale: $ 20.55

Buy: $ 19.15 – Sale: $ 20.55 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.15 – Sale: $ 20.55

Buy: $ 19.15 – Sale: $ 20.55 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.90 Monex: Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 20.94

Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 20.94 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.33

Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.33 Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Santander: Buy: $ 19.37 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.37 – Sale: $ 20.90 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.83 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.83 – Sale: $ 20.85 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 66,316.9 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.56 pesos, for $ 27.58 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

