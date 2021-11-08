Does Morbius confirm he’s part of the Spiderverse?

The new Morbius trailer seems to confirm that the 3 Spider-Man universes will come together in the Jared Leto movie.

After the success of Venom from 2018, Sony announced plans for more movies based on characters from Marvel comics, starting with Morbius, the living vampire and now that the trailer has finally come out, one could speculate that this movie will actually be the one that confirms the existence of the long-awaited Spiderverse.

Particularly shown as Morbius look at a newspaper headline celebrating his capture. It is known that the Daily bugle is a reference to the universe of Spider-Man. However, the banner at the top contains something important: “Rhino on the loose: the zoo’s hoax fools us all” and “Black Cat: friend or foe”. The latter is a reference to Felicia Hardy, also known as Black cat, a thief who became the love interest of Spider-man and has even fought alongside Avengers sometimes.

This is the third time that a promotional product for the movie Jared Leto makes a reference to other Sony Spider-Man moments. Well, we must remember that in the first advance of the vampire a photo of the Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. And in a second preview, the appearance of Vulture Michael Keaton officially confirmed that the actor would return for the film, although it is not yet known exactly what role he will play in the film or how he will connect with him. MCU.

Now, with the presence of Black Cat and Rhino, Sony seems to confirm that Morbius will also have connections to the universe of The Amazing Spider-Man, causing several internet users to theorize that this will actually be the movie where we will see the start of the Spiderverse. Although since it is released a month after Spider-Man: No Way Home, It is likely to be the first film to show us the consequences of having put together the 3 Spider-Man universes.

Who is Rhino?

Aleksei Sytsevich He was yet another Russian mafia thug who moved to America to get a job and send money to his family. There he underwent a series of chemical and radiation treatments, which put his life in danger to transform him, several months later he received the code name Rhino.

The mighty armor of Aleksei, permanently attached to the body, she was inspired by the skin of a rhinoceros. Two scientists chose this shape for its visual impact and for the fact that the rhino was the result of countless generations of evolution. For what they selected Aleksei for his muscular physique and low intelligence, which they believed would ensure their loyalty.

Who is Black Cat?

Felicia Hardy, better known as Black cat is a thief and heroine, who has been related to Spider-man of many ways. All her life she grew very close to her family until her father disappeared from her life and her mother told her that he had died in a plane crash. Nevertheless, Felicia discovered that his dad, Walter Hardy, he was a thief but his crimes had landed him in prison.

Later, during his freshman year in college, Felicia she was raped by her boyfriend Ryan, And she was totally outraged at the fact that she had been a victim, so she began plotting revenge and dropped out of school to undergo a rigorous physical training regimen that increased her strength, endurance, agility, and mastered martial arts.

After months preparing, Felicia he was already preparing to kill Ryan, but his revenge was taken from him after discovering that he died in a traffic accident due to drunk driving. Nevertheless, Felicia He insisted on following in his father’s footsteps, and he made a uniform that concealed his identity and named himself Black Cat.

Plans to bring Black cat to the big screen have emerged since 2004, when it was planned that Anne Hathaway will play the anti-heroine in a fourth film of the Spider-man by Sam Raimi. After, Felicity Jones was in negotiations to play the character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. And although after the third reboot of the arachnid the plans to bring Black Cat to the movies stopped, in June of this year rumors say that Sony is still interested in developing a film focused on the character.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think?