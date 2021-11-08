Dodgers don’t give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer

NEW YORK – The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to free agent All-Stars Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw.

Seager and Taylor were among 14 players offered $ 18.4 million one-year qualifying offers before the deadline Sunday night. If players decline those offers and sign with another club, their former team is entitled to draft pick compensation.

Kershaw has spent his entire 14-year career with Los Angeles, winning three Cy Young Awards and the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers. He was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 22 regular-season starts, but missed the postseason with a left forearm injury that is expected to require no surgery.

Atlanta slugger Freddie Freeman received a qualifying offer from the World Series-winning Braves, while American League champion the Houston Astros extended the offers to shortstop Carlos Correa and right-hander Justin Verlander. The latter missed all of 2021 after Tommy John’s surgery, but the 38-year-old hopes to return next season.

The New York Mets announced Saturday that outfielder Michael Conforto and right-hander Noah Syndergaard had been offered qualified offers. The Toronto Blue Jays were the only other team with multiple qualifying offers, made to left-hander Robbie Ray and infielder Marcus Semien.

Semien is a free agent for the second consecutive offseason, but did not receive a qualifying offer from Oakland last year before signing a one-year, $ 18 million deal with Toronto. Players can only be extended qualified offers once in their careers under the collective bargaining agreement, which expires at the end of the month.

Boston left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos, Colorado shortstop Trevor Story, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt rounded out the list of players to receive qualified offers.

Notable free agents who did not receive qualified offers include Colorado right-hander Jon Gray, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon and Giants pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood.

Players have until November 17 to decide whether to accept. Only 10 of the 96 players who received a qualifying offer have accepted since the system was introduced in 2012.