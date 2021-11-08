DLC delves into Kamilo and CJ’s relationship in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After the new Nintendo Direct and the launch of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, the possibility of creating houses for special characters as part of the paid DLC Happy Home Paradise.

However, there seems to be a rather interesting hidden detail: if we manage to convince Kamilo to create a holiday home for you, this will be brought to CJ with him. Remember that in the DLC there may be roommates, but this detail has especially appealed to fans because it is something that happens automatically.

In this way, Nintendo shows that there is indeed a relationship between these two characters. At the launch of New Horizons it was speculated that it could be a romantic relationship, but it was never confirmed. The official game guide mentioned that they were roommates, and this DLC shows it now.

Here’s their home btw pic.twitter.com/c1psscmUBJ – Jack Shuck 🐺 (@quoththejackdaw) November 8, 2021

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news of the update, at this link.