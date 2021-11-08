Disciplinary Commission plans sanction for sexist and homophobic comments

After launching a series of macho and homophobic comments at a press conference, the case of Ricardo Ferretti it is already under investigation.

In accordance with The Sniper, collaborator of RECORD, the Disciplinary Commission plans to sanction the Tuca, although the level is still unknown.

And it is that the DT of Juarez He raised the controversy by repeatedly asking if there were ‘old women’ or ‘fags’ in the press room, a video that quickly went viral.

They tell me that TUCA ran out of jurisdiction when it left the TI-GUE-RES … For his misogynistic comments and without sensitivity to the fight against violence and lack of gender equity, the case is already in the DISCIPLINARY of DOÑA FEDE and sanction is coming … Attention@record_mexico https://t.co/7ahQcyn1wq – The Sniper (@franco_record) November 8, 2021

“There are old women, right? truth? Fags, the first. Who is going to be the first fag? Chin mana !, pure males then. Excellent! They have selected well, you are already cleaning the house ”, were the words of the Brazilian.

So far, the Braves they have not commented on the matter.

