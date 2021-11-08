Diente López and Berterame champions of scoring of the Apertura 2021

MX LEAGUE
Nicolás López and Germán Berterame remain with the title of top scorer of the regular season of Grita México A21.
Matchday 17 of Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 of the MX League, and with it, the regular season that defined the classified directly to the Liguilla and those who will have to wait in the Reclassification. In addition to a fiery general table of positions until the last date, the scoring champion.
Everything seemed like German Berterame of the Athletic of San Luis He would take the scoring title after the advantage he had taken at the end of Matchday 16. However, Nicolás López had other plans: the Diente stood out with a double in the Tigres UANL win before Juárez and climbed to the top together.
In this way, the Argentine forward and the Uruguayan are the top scorers of the 2021 Apertura regular season with nine annotations each. The podium completes it Camilo Sanvezzo (Mazatlán) with eight targets, and further back with six goals marked attackers appear as July furch (Atlas), Victor Davila (Leon) and Alejandro Zendejas (Necaxa).
Goleo table of the Apertura 2021 of Liga MX
1st Nicolás López (Tigres UANL): 9 goals
1st Germán Berterame (Atlético de San Luis): 9 goals
3rd Camilo Sanvezzo (Mazatlán): 8 goals
4th Julio César Furch (Atlas): 6 goals
4th Víctor Dávila (León): 6 goals
4th Alejandro Zendejas (Necaxa): 6 goals
5th Julián Quiñones (Atlas): 5 goals
5th Christian Tabó (Puebla): 5 goals
5th Diego Valdés (Santos Laguna): 5 goals
5th Juan Ignacio Dinenno (Pumas UNAM): 5 goals
6th Álvaro Fidalgo (America): 4 goals
6th Elías Hernández (León): 4 goals
6th Ángel Mena (León): 4 goals
6th Juan Pablo Vigón (Tigres UANL): 4 goals
6th Pedro Alexis Canelo (Toluca): 4 goals
6th Rubens Sambueza (Toluca): 4 goals
6th Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna): 4 goals
6th Bryan Dennys Angulo (Cruz Azul): 4 goals
6th Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul): 4 goals
6th Duván Vergara (Monterrey): 4 goals
6th Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey): 4 goals
6th Ángel Zaldivar (Guadalajara): 4 goals
6th Jonathan Dos Santos (Querétaro): 4 goals
6th Mauro Manotas (Tijuana): 4 goals
6th Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul): 4 goals
