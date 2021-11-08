Diente López and Berterame champions of scoring of the Apertura 2021

Matchday 17 of Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 of the MX League, and with it, the regular season that defined the classified directly to the Liguilla and those who will have to wait in the Reclassification. In addition to a fiery general table of positions until the last date, the scoring champion.

Everything seemed like German Berterame of the Athletic of San Luis He would take the scoring title after the advantage he had taken at the end of Matchday 16. However, Nicolás López had other plans: the Diente stood out with a double in the Tigres UANL win before Juárez and climbed to the top together.

In this way, the Argentine forward and the Uruguayan are the top scorers of the 2021 Apertura regular season with nine annotations each. The podium completes it Camilo Sanvezzo (Mazatlán) with eight targets, and further back with six goals marked attackers appear as July furch (Atlas), Victor Davila (Leon) and Alejandro Zendejas (Necaxa).

Goleo table of the Apertura 2021 of Liga MX

1st Nicolás López (Tigres UANL): 9 goals

1st Germán Berterame (Atlético de San Luis): 9 goals

3rd Camilo Sanvezzo (Mazatlán): 8 goals

4th Julio César Furch (Atlas): 6 goals

4th Víctor Dávila (León): 6 goals

4th Alejandro Zendejas (Necaxa): 6 goals

5th Julián Quiñones (Atlas): 5 goals

5th Christian Tabó (Puebla): 5 goals

5th Diego Valdés (Santos Laguna): 5 goals

5th Juan Ignacio Dinenno (Pumas UNAM): 5 goals

6th Álvaro Fidalgo (America): 4 goals

6th Elías Hernández (León): 4 goals

6th Ángel Mena (León): 4 goals

6th Juan Pablo Vigón (Tigres UANL): 4 goals

6th Pedro Alexis Canelo (Toluca): 4 goals

6th Rubens Sambueza (Toluca): 4 goals

6th Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna): 4 goals

6th Bryan Dennys Angulo (Cruz Azul): 4 goals

6th Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul): 4 goals

6th Duván Vergara (Monterrey): 4 goals

6th Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey): 4 goals

6th Ángel Zaldivar (Guadalajara): 4 goals

6th Jonathan Dos Santos (Querétaro): 4 goals

6th Mauro Manotas (Tijuana): 4 goals

6th Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul): 4 goals