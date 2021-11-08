https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211108/dicaprio-le-roba-la-mujer-a-jeff-bezos-y-esta-es-su-reaccion–video-foto-1118009239.html
DiCaprio ‘steals’ Jeff Bezos’s wife and this is his reaction | Video, photo
DiCaprio ‘steals’ Jeff Bezos’s wife and this is his reaction | Video, photo
A video showing Jeff Bezos’ partner Lauren Sanchez passionately gazing at actor Leo DiCaprio without paying attention to her boyfriend went viral. The … 08.11.2021, Sputnik World
Lifestyle
Leonardo Dicaprio
jeff bezos
👤 people
A video showing Jeff Bezos’ partner Lauren Sanchez passionately gazing at actor Leo DiCaprio without paying attention to her boyfriend went viral. The eccentric tycoon did not leave the daring flirtation unanswered and posted a humorous ‘threat’ on his Twitter.
In the images, captured at the Art + Film Gala event, held in Los Angeles, you can see how Sanchez can’t take his eyes off the famous actor and at one point she even tries to hug him. As for Bezos, he is unable to break this chemistry.
The video quickly went viral and generated a barrage of memes:
“Jeff Bezos right after the video”
To everyone’s surprise, Bezos did not leave the funny video unanswered. The tycoon shared a message on his Twitter in which threatened to his romantic rival:
He posted a photo in which he poses with a warning sign of a deadly cliff.
“Leo, come here, I want to show you something …”, he commented on the image.
Fortunately, it seems that Jeff has nothing to worry about, and that is that Sanchez is 51 years old, and Leo never has relationships with women over 25, recalled one of the users: