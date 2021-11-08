Definitive guide to visiting NYC this season

New York continues to evolve, so for the next long weekend or the Christmas holidays we will collect 8 hot events in the city; Remember that to visit all attractions and restaurants you need proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

New SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Observatory

One of the best ways to see Manhattan and its surroundings is from the heights, and this new observatory will enchant you for the number of mirrors and glass floors that allow you to have different perspectives of the city, yes, to visit it it is recommended to go with tennis (to prevent heels from damaging the glass) and pants, as skirts or dresses could give you unwanted exposure in mirrors …

In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Met

The first part of the new expo of The Costume Institute: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion offers an exploration of American fashion at the Anna Wintour Costume Center, named for the famous Vogue editor and from whom the film was inspired. The Devil Wears Prada.

The expo features approximately 100 outfits for both men and women from a diverse range of designers, from the 1940s to the present, including Calvin Klein, Carolina Herrera, Ralph Lauren, Isaac Mizrahi and even a Rihanna piece: Savage. X Fenty.

The second part: In America: An Anthology of Fashion, It will open in the American Wing theaters on May 5, 2022.

#MetInAmerica @MetCostumeInstitute

Return from the Holiday Train Show

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, return to the New York Botanical Garden, where miniature trains grace an exhibit that includes more than 175 iconic city landmarks (imagine the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, Rockefeller Center, and more. ), each one amazingly recreated from natural materials like pineapples, acorns, and seeds.

In this same Garden, where the Kusama expo has just concluded, until January 23 there will be a display with fruit and vegetable decorations that will be in the BarnsleyBeds.

Warhol at Fotografiska New York

With over 120 images spanning Warhol’s career, including many rare and never-before-seen photographs, the show Andy Warhol: Photo Factory offers an intimate look at the artist’s life and work, including his iconic Polaroid portraits, photographic strips, gelatin silver prints and stitched photographs. It will be there until January 23.

Donut Factory in Times Square

The world’s largest Krispy Kreme store is located in Times Square. Here you can see the process of creating the famous donuts, buy souvenirs, t-shirts, mugs and of course try freshly made glazed donuts, as well as a red one in honor of the Big Apple.

Alexander Calder at MoMA

Calder reinvented sculpture as an experiment in space and movement, changing centuries-old notions that sculpture should be static, rooted, and dense when making works of art. Combining wire and wood figures, works on paper, jewelry and abstract sculptures, this exhibition delves into the full breadth of Calder’s career and inventiveness. It will be there until January 15.

Premiere of Six, the musical

If you want to know a new perspective on the wives of King Henry VIII of England, but especially a work on female empowerment that will make you go out singing and dancing, do not miss this musical that is presented at the Brooks Atkinson Theater and shows the different women of the king, who wish to demonstrate why they should earn the place of lead singer in a new musical group.

You can buy tickets at the Broadway Collection.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams at the Brooklyn Museum

This exhibition traces the history and legacy of the House of Dior. The exhibition brings to life the many sources of inspiration for the famous French designer, from the splendor of flowers and other natural forms, to classical and contemporary art.

Featuring artifacts from the Dior archives, the expo includes a wide range of more than 200 haute couture garments, as well as photographs, videos, sketches, vintage perfumes, accessories and more.

There are galleries dedicated to Dior and the artistic directors who succeeded him: Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri; Additionally, a final gallery celebrates the dresses worn by stars like Grace Kelly and Jennifer Lawrence. It will be there until February 20.

Where to stay?

New York Marriott Marquis

If you want to be in the center of the action, blocks from the main Broadway theaters and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, this hotel is a super spot thanks to its location and the incredible views it has of Times Square.

The rooms have features like iPod docks and LCD televisions with international cable and satellite, and obviously high speed internet. Each room also offers a luxurious marble bathroom and a spacious desk in case you need to do some work.

Discover more of the city at: nycgo.com